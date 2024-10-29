England Test Tour Of New Zealand: Jacob Bethell Replaces Jamie Smith In ENG Squad

England have named Warwickshire all-rounder Jacob Bethell in their squad for the three-Test tour of New Zealand. (More Cricket News)
Bethell, who made his T20 and ODI debuts against Australia last month, replaces Jamie Smith who misses out due to paternity leave.
However, the 21-year-old has played just 20 County Championship games in his career, and has yet to make a first-class century.
He averaged 25.44 across those matches, with his highest total of 93 coming against Nottinghamshire early in the 2024 season.
Bethell made some impressive middle-order cameos with the bat against Australia in September, and also starred for the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.
Bethell also bowls left arm-spin - he struck four times across the five ODIs versus Australia - and will support the frontline trio of Shoaib Bashir, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed.
His inclusion is the only change to the squad that suffered a 2-1 series defeat in Pakistan, with Jordan Cox poised for his Test bow as he deputises behind the stumps for Smith.
Vice-captain Ollie Pope keeps his place in the squad despite a difficult tour of Pakistan in which he averaged just 11, with a highest score of 29, across the three Tests.
The first Test in Christchurch begins on 27 November with matches in Wellington and Hamilton to follow in December.
England squad for Test series against New Zealand: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Bryson Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.