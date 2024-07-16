Cricket

ENG Vs WI: West Indies Urged To Channel Gabba Recovery In Second England Test

West Indies lost by an innings and 114 runs in just over two days in their first Test against England at Lord's last week, with the hosts dominating with the ball

West Indies cricket team
info_icon

West Indies head coach Andre Coley has challenged his team to show the same resilience they did against Australia to bounce back from their innings defeat to England. (More Cricket News)

West Indies lost by an innings and 114 runs in just over two days in their first Test against England at Lord's last week, with the hosts dominating with the ball.

However, at the Adelaide Oval in January, Australia thrashed them by 10 wickets in the first of two Tests before they responded with a famous victory at the Gabba.

Coley is confident his side can channel that same resistance at Trent Bridge in order to set up a decider at Edgbaston.

"They would've taken a lot of positives from that," Coley said when asked about the Gabba Test.

Mark Wood is back in England's Test squad. - null
James Anderson Retirement: England Add Mark Wood For Second Test Against West Indies

BY Stats Perform

"In terms of how we were able to bounce back, the process that we went through to be able to do that I believe is a lot more powerful [than the result].

"It reinforces the fact that in a series you could actually not start well but then compose yourself and come back in the series and be quite competitive, potentially set it up for a game-three decider.

"So, there are real positives to be taken away, not only from the first Test here but what we would've [faced in the] last six months."

West Indies struggled with the bat in both innings at Lord's, with Gudakesh Motie the highest scorer as he finished the second with 31.

They only managed 257 runs, not coming close to England's tally of 371 from their single innings, but Coley remains optimistic they can make the necessary improvements ahead of the second Test.

"We admit that the side we have, it is young and emerging, but we are still very positive about how we are approaching the second Test," Coley added.

"Everybody's in good spirits. We've been catching up with the players one-on-one and this will really be the first time that we'll be settled as a squad.

"I would love to see us with a lot more intensity that we're known to show in the field.

"I thought in this Test match, we weren't at our best in terms of imposing ourselves on the England batters. That is definitely something that we need to be better at for the next Test."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MAX60: New York Strikers Announce Power-Packed Squad For Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  2. Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: SCO Bowl First In Dundee
  3. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  4. ENG Vs WI: West Indies Urged To Channel Gabba Recovery In Second England Test
  5. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Rice, Pickford Lead Tributes To Outgoing Boss
  2. Hours After Euro 2024 Final Loss, Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Manager
  3. 'It's Time For Change': Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Boss With Pride
  4. Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid, Dons No. 9 Jersey In Front Of 80,000 Fans - In Pics
  5. Kylian Mbappe Unveiled: French Superstar Offered Number 9 Jersey By La Liga Giants Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  2. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  3. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  4. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  5. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: K Kavitha Taken To Hospital; Stock Market Closes At Record High
  2. NEET-UG Row: CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar And J'khand Over Stealing And Circulating Exam Paper
  3. Puja Khedkar Row: Probationary IAS Officer's Training Put On Hold Amid Controversy
  4. New Choices For LS Poll Candidates To Check EVM Tampering | Know About EC's Options
  5. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest
Entertainment News
  1. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  2. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
  3. 'Bloody Ishq' Trailer Review: Avika Gor, Vardhan Puri Starrer Will Send Chills Down Your Spine
  4. Entertainment News 16 July Highlights: Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif, 'Stree 2' Trailer Release Date Announced
  5. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
US News
  1. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  2. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  3. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
  4. K-Pop’s AI Controversy: Seventeen’s Woozi Refutes BBC's AI Claim
  5. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
World News
  1. Jay Slater Found: Spanish Police Find Body Of Missing British Teenager In Tenerife
  2. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  3. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  4. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
  5. Violent Clashes Over Government Jobs Quota System Leave Scores Injured In Bangladesh
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest