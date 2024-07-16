ENG Vs WI: West Indies Urged To Channel Gabba Recovery In Second England Test

West Indies head coach Andre Coley has challenged his team to show the same resilience they did against Australia to bounce back from their innings defeat to England. (More Cricket News)
West Indies lost by an innings and 114 runs in just over two days in their first Test against England at Lord's last week, with the hosts dominating with the ball.
However, at the Adelaide Oval in January, Australia thrashed them by 10 wickets in the first of two Tests before they responded with a famous victory at the Gabba.
Coley is confident his side can channel that same resistance at Trent Bridge in order to set up a decider at Edgbaston.
"They would've taken a lot of positives from that," Coley said when asked about the Gabba Test.
"In terms of how we were able to bounce back, the process that we went through to be able to do that I believe is a lot more powerful [than the result].
"It reinforces the fact that in a series you could actually not start well but then compose yourself and come back in the series and be quite competitive, potentially set it up for a game-three decider.
"So, there are real positives to be taken away, not only from the first Test here but what we would've [faced in the] last six months."
West Indies struggled with the bat in both innings at Lord's, with Gudakesh Motie the highest scorer as he finished the second with 31.
They only managed 257 runs, not coming close to England's tally of 371 from their single innings, but Coley remains optimistic they can make the necessary improvements ahead of the second Test.
"We admit that the side we have, it is young and emerging, but we are still very positive about how we are approaching the second Test," Coley added.
"Everybody's in good spirits. We've been catching up with the players one-on-one and this will really be the first time that we'll be settled as a squad.
"I would love to see us with a lot more intensity that we're known to show in the field.
"I thought in this Test match, we weren't at our best in terms of imposing ourselves on the England batters. That is definitely something that we need to be better at for the next Test."