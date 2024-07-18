Ollie Pope plundered a century as England started the second Test of their series against West Indies in dominant fashion. (Highlights | More Cricket News)
While England's bowling attack dismantled the Windies at Lord's in the first Test, their batters put on a show in Nottingham, despite Zak Crawley going for a duck in the first over.
Ben Duckett sparkled with a sensational 59-ball 71, which included 14 fours, as he and Pope mounted a partnership of 104.
Duckett lost his wicket when he was caught by Jason Holder, who took four catches in total, but Pope ensured the day would be England's with his sublime knock, with the hosts having reached 281-5 by the time he was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph.
Captain Ben Stokes contributed an entertaining 69, while Jamie Smith (36) and Chris Woakes (37) chipped in with quickfire scores too, with Shoaib Bashir's dismissal in the final over of play bookending a fantastic first day for England.
Data Debrief: Speedy Duckett into the history books
Duckett needed just 32 deliveries to reach a half-century, as he kept up a pace mostly seen in T20Is.
It is the third-quickest 50 for England in their Test history, with Duckett drawing level with Ian Botham's effort against New Zealand in 1986.
Jonny Bairstow is second on that list (30 v New Zealand in 2022), with the legendary Botham leading the way (28 v India in 1981).