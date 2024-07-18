ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Trent Bridge To Rename Pavilion End In Honour Of Stuart Broad

Trent Bridge in Nottingham, which will play host to the second Test between England and West Indies, is all set to rename the pavilion end in honour of legendary English pacer, Stuart Broad. (More Cricket News)
Broad retired from the game, with 604 Test wickets after the 2023 Ashes series against Australia. The Trent Bridge statement told fans to be present at the venue and were advised to settle by 10:40 AM.
“Ticket-holders for day one of the Trent Bridge Test are advised to take their seats by 10.40 am as we officially rename the Pavilion End of our venue in honour of Stuart Broad,” Nottinghamshire CC said in a statement.
Stuart Broad, who played for Nottinghamshire is one among the most celebrated superstars in England, for his sheer dedication to English cricket.
The 38-year-old will be present at the unveiling before the start of the day’s play on Day 1. He will also have his father and former teammates present for the unveiling.
The former cricketer’s father Chris also expressed his joy at having the pavilion end renamed in honour of Stuart, and also recalled how he had heard the announcement when he visited the stadium earlier in the year.
Chris Broad also clicked a picture of the scoreboard and sent it to Stuart and stated he was a little emotional at the time.
"I'm delighted that the Nottinghamshire Committee decided that Stuart should be remembered in this way. To have an end named after him is a complete delight," said Chris.
Stuart Broad played 167 Tests between 2007 to 2024 and had a fitting finish where he hit a six off his last ball while batting, and also picked up a wicket in his last delivery at The Oval.
At present, going into the second Test, England lead the series 1-0 after winning James Anderson’s farewell game by an innings and 114 runs.