England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Ben Stokes' Men Kick-Off Post James Anderson Era At Trent Bridge

West Indies' Kraigg Braithwaite called it right at the toss in Nottingham and has put England into bat. Both teams have one change each, with Mark Wood coming in for James Anderson for England, while Gudakesh Motie is down with a flu, and is replaced by Kevin Sinclair.
Here's how you can catch all the live action
Welcome to the live telecast of our ball-by-ball coverage of the second Test from the three-match series played between England and the West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, on Thursday, July 18. (More Cricket News)
After a disastrous display at Lord's, Kraigg Braithwaite's West Indies will really look to put up a better fight, showing some resilience, taking the attack to the opposition.
On the other hand, England will start branching into their bowling future with no James Anderson in their arsenal.
Playing XIs
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales