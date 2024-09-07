Cricket

ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pope's Record-Setting Hundred Guides England On Rain-Marred Day 1

Ollie Pope quietened the doubters by hitting a record-setting century on his home ground as England kept up its dominance of Sri Lanka at the start of the third and final test of the series on Friday

Ollie-Pope-AP-Photo
England's Ollie Pope celebrates reaching his century during day one of the Third Men's Test between England and Sri Lanka Photo: John Walton/AP
info_icon

Ollie Pope quietened the doubters by hitting a record-setting century on his home ground as England kept up its dominance of Sri Lanka at the start of the third and final test of the series on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Filling in as captain for the injured Ben Stokes, Pope has already led England to a series victory over the Sri Lankans after wins at Old Trafford and Lord's but arrived at the Oval with question marks over his own form after knocks of 6, 6, 1 and 17.

Pope made amends with a run-a-ball 103 not out, becoming in the process the first batter in test history to hit each of his first seven centuries against different opponents.

Pope succeeded where Ben Duckett narrowly failed on a weather-affected Day 1 when England reached stumps in a strong position on 221-3 and Sri Lanka failed to take advantage of winning the toss and getting to bowl first under thick cloud cover and floodlights.

Duckett, an aggressive left-handed opener, played one scoop shot too many in an entertaining innings and fell for 86 – short of his fourth test century.

Shortly before, Duckett scooped Lahiru Kumara for a four in one over and a six in the next, while also uppercutting the pacer over the boundary

His boldness caught up with him when he lifted the ball behind him and meekly into the hands of wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal off Milan Rathnayake.

The day ended with boos — in reaction to the umpires taking the players off for bad light soon after a late tea was taken — turning into cheers as Pope walked off to an ovation after showing a return to form.

He was alongside Harry Brook, who was 8 not out, and has hit 13 fours and two sixes so far.

England is looking to complete a clean sweep of home test series in a summer for the first time since 2004, having previously beaten the West Indies 3-0 in July.

Joe Root has been the biggest threat to Sri Lanka after back-to-back centuries at Lord's but he went cheaply for 13, swishing at Kumara (2-81) and getting caught in the deep off a top edge.

There was a stoppage of around three hours either side of lunch because of bad light and then rain on what started — and ended — as a gloomy day in south London.

Given the conditions, Sri Lanka will be disappointed that England lost only the wicket of Dan Lawrence (5) before the umpires deemed the light too poor and took the players off barely an hour into the morning session, with only 15 overs bowled.

Lawrence, a makeshift opener while Zak Crawley is out injured, made only 9 and 7 at Lord's in the second test and didn't fare any better a week later across London.

It took him 11 balls to get off the mark and then he tried to flick a short-of-length delivery from Kumara into the leg side, only to misjudge it and top-edge to Pathum Nissanka coming in from gully.

Duckett made his 10th half-century in 26 tests, bringing the fifty up in 48 balls. He hit nine fours and two sixes in total against Sri Lanka's all-seam attack that looked ideal for the early conditions but didn't deliver.

England gave a debut to 20-year-old left-arm seamer Josh Hull, who has been fast-tracked into the squad despite taking only 16 first-class wickets in 10 matches in his career.

England coach Brendon McCullum has acknowledged it is a “hunch” and a “punt” to bring Hull into the team and is thinking ahead to wanting a left-armer in the attack for future series, including the Ashes next year.

Hull was given his first test cap by former England captain Andrew Flintoff and was seen having his photograph taken with his family on the field before play began

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Josh Inglis' 43-Ball Century Sets Up Australia Series Win Over Scotland In Edinburgh
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pope's Record-Setting Hundred Guides England On Rain-Marred Day 1
  3. SCO Vs AUS: Wicketkeeper-Batter Josh Inglis Hits 43-Ball T20I Century, Fastest By An Australian
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer Take India D's Lead To 202 Runs
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Musheer Khan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 33-Year-Old Record
Football News
  1. German Police Investigate Reports Of Alleged Match-Fixing In Lower-League Football Games
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch France Vs Italy Game On TV And Online In India
  3. POR 2-1 CRO, Nations League: Martinez Hails Ronaldo's 'Historic' 900-Goal Landmark
  4. ESP 0-0 SRB, Nations League: 'It's Almost A Pre-season Game', Says De La Fuente After Draw
  5. Ireland Vs England Preview, Nations League: Key Players To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka On TV And Online
  2. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
  3. Pegula Rallies To Beat Muchova; Sabalenka Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  4. US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics
  5. US Open: Pegula's Comeback Seals Place In Maiden Grand Slam Final - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rocket Attacks In Manipur Leave One Dead, 5 Injured; Security Forces On Alert
  2. Congress Releases List Of 31 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls; Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana
  3. Is Bringing 'Non-Veg' Food To School A Mistake? Row Erupts As UP School Principal Expels 7-Year-Old Over Tiffin
  4. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  5. UP-Model Of 'Bulldozer Justice' Found Quick Uptake In BJP States
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. NASA Boeing Starliner: Challenges, Delays, And The Impact On Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore
  2. Did Putin Back Kamala Harris For The 2024 Election? Here’s What It Could Mean
  3. US, Britain And EU Sign First Ever AI Treaty. What Makes This Agreement So Important?
  4. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Calls His Arrest 'Misguided, Surprising For Several Reasons' | All About The Row
  5. This Summer Was The Hottest Since Humans Started Measuring Temperatures On Earth
Latest Stories
  1. Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Shooter Finishes Fifth
  2. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
  4. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  5. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  6. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  7. Praveen Kumar In High Jump T64 Final Highlights, Paris Paralympics: The Indian Wins Gold Medal, Breaks Asian Record
  8. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign