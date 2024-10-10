Cricket

ENG Vs PAK 1st Test Day 4: Rampant Root And Triple-centurion Brook Star As England Dominate Pakistan

Brook is the second-quickest batter in Test cricket to hit the landmark, putting on his triple-century in 310 deliveries

Joe Root and Harry Brook propelled England to a huge score
Triple-centurion Harry Brook and Joe Root led the way as an immaculate England dominated day four of their first Test against Pakistan. (Scorecard | Cricket News)

England are on the brink of a stunning victory after amassing 823-7 before Ollie Brook declared on Thursday.

Root, who on Wednesday became England's all-time leading run scorer in Test cricket, put on a double-century, but was eventually pinned lbw by Agha Salman on 262, his new high-score in the longest format.

Joe Root and Harry Brook. - AP/Anjum Naveed
ENG Vs PAK: Talking Points From England's Epic First Innings Ft. Joe Root And Harry Brook

BY Jayanta Oinam

That brought to an end a remarkable partnership of 454, which is the fourth-highest for any wicket in history.

Brook slammed his way to 317 before he was eventually dismissed by Saim Ayub, as flurries from Jamie Smith (31) and Chris Woakes (17 not out) helped England mount their third-highest score in a single innings of Test cricket.

That left England's bowlers time to get on the attack, and get on the attack they did.

Abdullah Shafique was bowled by Woakes (1-29) with the very first ball, before Gus Atkinson (2-28) and debutant Brydon Carse (2-39) got in on the act.

Saud Shakeel (29) offered some resistance, but Jack Leach sent him packing, although Salman Agha (41 not out) and Aamer Jamal (27 not out) managed to guide Pakistan to 152-6, with the hosts – who trail by 115 runs having put on 556 in their first innings – surely stunned by being on the receiving end of one of the greatest days in England's Test history.

Pakistan vs England: England's Harry Brook, left, and Joe Root walk off the field - | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Root, Brook Break England's Partnership Record - 10 Highest Of All Time

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Data Debrief: Into the record books

England have recorded the fourth-highest single-innings score in a Test match. Two of the top three instances were also achieved by England (849 v West Indies, 1930 and 903-7 declared v Australia in 1938), with the highest score having been put on by Sri Lanka against India back in 1997 (952-6 declared).

A good omen for Pakistan was that only one of the three instances of a team putting on a higher score than England had resulted in that side going on to secure victory, with the other two matches drawn. However, the tourists' brilliant show of force with the ball has them well set to change that record.

Brook, meanwhile, became the sixth English batter to score 300+. However, he is the second-quickest batter in Test cricket to hit the landmark, putting on his triple-century in 310 deliveries. The only player to reach 300 in fewer deliveries was Virender Sehwag (278 balls) for India against South Africa in March 2008.

