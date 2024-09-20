ENG Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Head Ton Helps Australia Thrash England By Seven Wickets

Travis Head's brilliant unbeaten 154 steered Australia to a dominant seven-wicket victory over England in the first one-day international at Trent Bridge. (Highlights | More Cricket News)
The hosts collapsed at the end of their innings, and Head's sensational knock ensured it did not take long for Australia to reach their target, with 36 balls to spare.
Phil Salt (17) may have walked early, but England started well overall, with fellow opener Ben Duckett (95) and Will Jacks (62) pushing them forward.
However, Marnus Labuschagne (3-39) removed Duckett and then Harry Brook, captaining England for the first time, as their slide began.
Jacob Bethell took them over 300 with his 35, but Adam Zampa also took three wickets in his 100th ODI (3-49) as England finished all out for 315.
Head had a nervous moment with just six runs to his name as Brydon Carse dropped what would have been a spectacular one-handed catch, but he did not look back after that.
His knock included 20 fours and five sixes as he brought up his sixth ODI century, and with the help of Labuschagne (77), he got the tourists over the line with ease.
Australia have a 1-0 lead in the series, with the next match taking place at Headingley on Saturday.
Data Debrief: England fail to end Australia dominance
England had put themselves in a great position to end Australia's 13-match winning streak in ODIs, but ultimately struggled to defend their target.
That was mainly down to Head's superb performance. Ricky Ponting was the player with the highest score for Australia in ODIs at Trent Bridge with 126 before his impressive knock.
It was also the tourists' highest successful ODI chase in England.