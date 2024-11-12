Cricket

Delhi Capitals Bring In This Indian World Cup-Winning Pacer As Bowling Coach For IPL 2025

DC have retained four players -- Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel -- for the upcoming season

A Delhi Capitals fan waving his team's flag. Photo: X/DelhiCapitals
Former India pacer Munaf Patel was on Tuesday roped in by Delhi Capitals as their bowling coach for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News)

The 41-year-old Munaf will work alongside head coach Hemang Badani and DC director of cricket Venugopal Rao.

Former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani. - X | Hemang Badani.
Delhi Capitals Announce Staff Changes Ahead Of IPL 2025: Rao As Director Of Cricket, Badani As Head Coach

BY PTI

Munaf, who retired from professional cricket in 2018, will be taking on the high-profile coaching duties for the first time in his career.

He will replace James Hopes, who left the franchise along with head coach Ricky Ponting post IPL 2024.

Munaf has represented India across formats, having played 86 international matches and taking 125 international wickets.

He was a part of India's World Cup-winning squad in 2011 and also won the IPL twice -- Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Mumbai Indians (2013).

DC have retained four players -- Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel -- for the upcoming season.

The franchise will have a purse of Rs 73 crore heading into the mega auction in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. DC will have the option of retaining two more players courtesy of the Right To Match (RTM) cards. They could retain a capped and an uncapped player, or two capped players.

