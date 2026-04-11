DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight In Delhi? South African Batter Dewald Brevis' Return To Boost Chennai

Summary of this article
MS Dhoni's match fitness unclear as Chennai takes on Delhi in an away fixture
South African batter Dewald Brevis set to feature in CSK's playing XI for the first time this season
Dhoni expected to reintegrated to the side on April 14 against Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings might receive a huge boost tonight as former 5-time Indian Premier League winning captain MS Dhoni is expected to return to the playing XI for their 4th league stage fixture against the Delhi Capitals.
CSK will be going head-to-head against DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a crucial encounter for the South Indian outfit, which is yet to win a single point.
CSK’s season opened with an one-sided and embarrassing 8-wicket defeat against the Rajasthan Royals, where they were restricted to 127.
This was followed by a high-scoring defeat in their first home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium against last season's runners-up Punjab Kings. ,
The yellow army had failed to defend a total of 209 with PBKS chasing it down with 5 wickets and 8 balls to spare.
In their last game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, CSK had endured a 43-run loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
It was a historic defeat for the defending champions. RCB posted a mammoth 250/3 and broke the 14-year-old record for the highest total ever conceded by CSK.
Tim David smashed an unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls which included 8 sixes. He was assisted by skipper Rajat Patidar who went on to score 48 off 19.
Sarfaraz Khan was the sole hope for CSK with his 50 off 25 balls and lower-order resistance from Jamie Overton (37) and Prashant Veer (43) pushed the total past 200.
However, the 5-time champions were eventually bowled out for 207. Hence, they are in dire need of a turnaround and it has to start against the Capitals tonight.
Dewald Brevis Set To Return But Doubts Over MS Dhoni's Participation
South African power hitter Dewald Brevis is all set to return for the CSK tonight against DC after clearing his fitness tests and recovering fully from a side strain.
As for MS Dhoni, it is unknown whether he is match fit for the contest against Delhi. However, several reports have suggested that Dhoni could feature in Chennai's next match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14 at the Eden Gardens.