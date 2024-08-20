Cricket

Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over

Samoa batter Darius Visser has etched his name into the history books after breaking the men’s T20I record for most runs in an over against Vanuatu

Samoa-cricket-team-file-photo
File photo of the Samoa men's cricket team. Photo: Samoa Cricket
info_icon

Samoa batter Darius Visser has etched his name into the history books after breaking the men’s T20I record for most runs in an over, against Vanuatu in the T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier in Apia on Tuesday, August 20. (More Cricket News)

The 28-year-old finished the innings with a score of 132 from just 62 balls. 

In just his third T20I outing, the right-handed batter hit six sixes in a 39-run over. It was also the fourth time a batter in men’s T20Is had hit six sixes, and the first time a team scored more than 36 in an over.

The record was broken in the 15th over of the innings. Visser smashed the first three balls from Nalin Nipiko over deep mid wicket, and a no-ball followed.

The free-hit was again hit for six on the leg side, which was then followed by a dot that the batter hit straight back at the stumps.

Nipiko overstepped, and then delivered another no-ball for height that was hit for six over fine-leg. The last ball was flicked over deep square leg to accumulate 39 runs. 

Recap the match highlights HERE

Most Runs In An Over In Men's T20I Game (36 And More)

39 - Darius Visser for Samoa vs Vanuatu in 2024

36 - Yuvraj Singh for India vs England in 2007

36 - Kieron Pollard for West Indies vs Sri Lanka in 2021

36 - Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh for India vs Afghanistan in 2024

36 - Dipendra Singh Airee for Nepal vs Qatar in 2024

36 - Nicholas Pooran for West Indies vs Afghanistan in 2024

Date Fixture Time (IST)
21-Aug Samoa Vs Fiji 2:00 AM
21-Aug Cook Islands Vs Vanuatu 6:00 AM
23-Aug Fiji Vs Vanuatu 2:00 AM
23-Aug Samoa Vs Cook Islands 6:00 AM
24-Aug Cook Islands Vs Fiji 2:00 AM
24-Aug Samoa Vs Vanuatu 6:00 AM

Where to watch the T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifiers?

The T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifiers A will be broadcast live on ICC.tv in selected regions.

