Cricket

CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja Given Out For 'Obstructing The Field' - Watch

Yusuf Pathan in 2013 and Amit Mishra in 2019 are the other two instances of this method being invoked to dismiss a player in the IPL

X/@jiocinema
Screengrab from the video of the dismissal Photo: X/@jiocinema
info_icon

Starring in a rare event, Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday became the first player in this Indian Premier League season and the third player in the history of the tournament to be given out for 'Obstructing the field' during Chennai Super Kings' five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

The dismissal took place on the penultimate ball of the 16th over being bowled by RR pacer Avesh Khan.

Jadeja guided the ball to third man and ran hard with two in mind but his partner CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was content with a single. Jadeja had rushed beyond the half of the pitch and had to turn after Gaikwad refused to budge.

Ravindra Jadeja has scored 202 runs with the bat in IPL 2024. - IPL/BCCI
IPL 2024: Aaron Finch Hails Ravindra Jadeja's Class Act, Cites Versatility As Key Attribute

BY PTI

The throw came in from third man and Sanju Samson threw the ball towards the non-striker's end but it found the back of Jadeja who was running back to get to his crease.

Samson and other Royals' players appealed and after a few replays umpires adjudged that Jadeja had indeed come in the way of the RR skipper's throw and was thus out.

After talking to the on-field umpires, the Indian all-rounder walked back to the dug out definitely unsatisfied by the decision.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen in the T20 World Cup starting from 2 June. - BCCI
India At T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli To Open; Rohit Should Bat At Three, Says Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja

BY PTI

The rare dismissal made Jadeja just the third-ever player in the history of the tournament to be given out for 'obstructing the field'.

Yusuf Pathan in 2013 and Amit Mishra in 2019 are the other two instances of this method being invoked to dismiss a player in the IPL.

What Is Out Obstructing The Field?

A batter is out Obstructing the field if while the ball is in play, he wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action.

However, in this instance another sub clause of the law was used which says: If an umpire feels that a batter, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder’s attempt to effect a run out, the batter should, on appeal, be given out, obstructing the field. It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have occurred or not.

Earlier, RR won the toss and elected to bat. Rookie pacer Simarjeet Singh wreaked havoc on the RR batters taking three wickets giving away just 26 runs in his four overs. Riyan Parag was the top scorer with an unbeaten 47 as RR managed to get to 141/5 on a sluggish Chepauk surface.

The score was never going to be enough and a calm 42 not out from skipper Gaikwad guided CSK to their seventh win of the season.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Burglar Held; His Mom Who Made Him Consume Drugs Before Committing Crime On Run
  2. Weather Updates: Relief From Scorching Heat Expected In Several States As Heavy Rain Likely Soon
  3. Met Dept Predicts Rainfall For Parts Of Andhra Pradesh On May 13
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Poll-Related Seizures Cross Rs 296 Crore Mark
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 12: Kejriwal Promises 10 Poll Guarantees, Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Isreal, Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer Released And More
Entertainment News
  1. Preity Zinta Heartfelt Mother's Day Note: 'It's Really A Job Where There Is Very Little Gratitude'
  2. Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma Mark First Anniversary Of 'Dahaad' Premiere
  3. Feel Like An Actor On Film Sets, Not Heroine: Madhoo Shah
  4. Frank Grillo To Portray Rick Flag Sr In 'Peacemaker 2'
  5. Shaky Knees Music Festival 2024: Musicians Create Magic At Atlanta’s Central Park – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Wells Fargo Championship Golf: Rory McIlroy Pulls Within Shot Of Xander Schauffele
  2. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru To 187/9
  3. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man Utd In PL; Djokovic Loses To Tabilo In Italian Open; PAK Face IRE In 2nd T20I
  5. Norwich City 0-0 Leeds United: Championship Play-Off Finely Poised For Second Leg After Draw
World News
  1. Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Mexico-Guatemala Border
  2. Minnesota Unveils New State Flag. But What Will Happen To The Old One?
  3. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  4. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  5. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail