CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be wary of the threat posed by Punjab Kings, who completed the biggest chase in the history of T20 cricket in their previous game. Check out the live streaming details of match 49 of Indian Premier League 2024, to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

IPL 2023: CSK vs PBKS
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go head-to-head with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thrilling showdown of the Indian Premier League on May 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai. (More Cricket News)

Currently Chennai stands on third spot on the score table. With nine games played, CSK has won five and lost four, still in contention for the playoffs. They aim to secure their sixth win and stay in the race for the knockout rounds. They have won three out of their last five matches.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have had a mixed campaign in IPL 2024 so far. With just three wins in nine matches, they sit in eighth place in the standings with six points. They are at 8th on the table. PBKS have won only one of their last five matches.

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-Head

In their 28 IPL encounters, Chennai has won 15 times, while Punjab has won 13 times. Chennai's highest total against Punjab is 240, while Punjab's highest total against Chennai is 231.

Chennai Super Kings lost their previous Indian Premier League 2024 match, against Sunrisers Hyderabad by a whopping 78 runs. - AP/R.Parthiban
Chennai Super Kings Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Match 49 Preview

BY PTI

Live Streaming Details Of CSK vs PBKS in IPL 2024

When will the CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match be played?

The CSK vs PBKS will be played on May 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai at 7:30pm IST.

Where to watch the CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch the CSK vs PBKS match online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Squads

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Aravelly Avanish, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana and Sameer Rizvi.

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Match starts: 7.30 PM.

