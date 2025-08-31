Rayo Vallecano Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga: Catalans Aim To Continue Winning Run Against Los Franjirrojos

Rayo Vallecano Vs Barcelona LIVE, La Liga 2025-26: Get live scores and updates from the Rayo Vallecano Vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 3 fixture at the Estadio de Vallecas in Puente de Vallecas on Monday, September 1

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal for the Blaugrana. Photo: File
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the La Liga 2025-26 matchday 3 fixture to be played between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona, at the Estadio de Vallecas in Puente de Vallecas, Spain, on Monday, September 1. Rayo Vallecano come into this match after beating Neman Grodno 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League qualification fixture. Barcelona have stayed unbeaten in their previous fixtures. Get live scores and updates from the Rayo Vallecano Vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 3 fixture at the Estadio de Vallecas in Puente de Vallecas on Monday, September 1
Rayo Vallecano Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: H2H

Total matches: 47

Rayo Vallecano won: 7

Barcelona won: 30

Draws: 10

Rayo Vallecano Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Streaming Info

Where to watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match on TV?

The Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will not be broadcast in India.

Where to live stream the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match in India?

The Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match can be live streamed on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.

