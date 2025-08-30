Central Zone Vs North East Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 2nd QF: When, Where To Watch Day 3

Central Zone vs North East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final Day 3: Find out when and where to watch the third day of the domestic cricket match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Central Zone vs North East Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final
File photo of Danish Malewar in action in Ranji Trophy. | Photo: Instagram/daniiish_01
  • Central Zone face North East Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final

  • Central Zone lead by 364 runs at stumps on Day 2

  • Find out when and where to watch the Central Zone vs North East Zone match live on TV and online

Central Zone will play Day 3 of their Duleep Trophy 2025 second quarter-final match against North East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Saturday, 30 August 2025. NEZ are struggling in the first innings, trailing by 364 runs at stumps on Day 2, and will hope to add some vital runs with the three wickets in hand before the start of CZ’s second innings.

The match will resume at 9:30 AM IST.

NEZ won the toss and opted to field first. They got an early breakthrough, dismissing Aayush Pandey for just three runs. However, Aryan Juyal scored 60 runs to stabilise the innings. Then, Danish Malewar scored a stunning double century before having to retire hurt at 203 off 222 deliveries. Captain Rajat Patidar scored 125 off 96, and Yash Rathod remained unbeaten at 87 before Central Zone declared their innings at 532/4.

North East Zone had a good start through Karnajit Yumnam, who scored 48 off 77. However, since his dismissal, the North East Zone’s batting lineup collapsed, reaching 136/7 at one point. Ankur Malik’s 31-run knock lifted them to 168/7, reducing the deficit to 364 runs, and the batting side will look to add some more runs through their tail-enders before the end of the first innings.

Central Zone Vs North East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final – Playing XIs

Central Zone: Aayush Pandey, Danish Malewar, Rajat Patidar (c), Aryan Juyal (wk), Yash Rathod, Shubham Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Aditya Thakare, Khaleel Ahmed

North East Zone: Karnajit Yumnam, Techi Doria, Hem Chetri, Rongsen Jonathan (c), Ashish Thapa, Jehu Anderson (wk), Ankur Malik, Palzor Tamang, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Akash Choudhary, Pheiroijam Jotin

Central Zone Vs North East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final – Live Streaming Details

The Central Zone vs North East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final match will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the match on any TV channels in India.

