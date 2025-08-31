Seattle Sounders Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Final On TV & Online

Seattle Sounders Vs Inter Miami, Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Leagues Cup soccer 2025 Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Semi-final photos_ Lionel Messi
Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-final: Inter Miami Vs Orlando City | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
info_icon

Seattle Sounders FC will go head-to-head against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF in the final of the 2025 Leagues Cup final on Monday, September 1 (IST) at the Lumen Field.

Sounders coming into this final on the back of a resounding semi-final victory against LA Galaxy. They put up a good performance despite having less of the ball possession and that saw them not even concede a goal.

On the other hand, Inter Miami registered a win over Orlando City in controversial circumstances. The Herons are now one step away from clinching the title and their second Leagues Cup title. Messi & co will be looking upto their experienced players in the squad to deliver the final push and take them over the line.

Seattle Sounders Vs Inter Miami, Leagues Cup 2025 Final – Live Streaming Details

When is the Seattle Sounders Vs Inter Miami, Leagues Cup 2025 final match being played?

The Leagues Cup final will be played on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States. Kick-off is scheduled for 08:00 p.m. ET. The game is set to kick off at 05:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the Seattle Sounders Vs Inter Miami, Leagues Cup 2025 final match live online in India?

The Seattle Sounders Vs Inter Miami, Leagues Cup 2025 final match will be live-streamed via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Published At:
Cricket News

