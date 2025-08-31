Inter Milan Vs Udinese LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Nerazzurri Welcome Le Zebrette At San Siro

Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan vs Torino | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Welcome to the Serie A 2025-26 matchday 2 live coverage between Inter Milan and Udinese Calcio that is set to take place at the San Siro. Inter won their opening game with a comfortable 5-0 win but will look to continue their run against Udinese, who drew their opening match. Christian Chivu's side will look to impress on their home turf as they eye back to back victories. Catch the LIVE scores and key updates from the Serie A 2025-26, matchday 2 fixture, here at the San Siro.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Aug 2025, 11:56:16 pm IST Inter Milan vs Udinese, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: H2H Played - 6 Inter Milan won - 5 Udinese won - 1