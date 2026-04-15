CSK Vs KKR: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 22 – Check Result

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, second right, with teammates celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, second right, with teammates celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar