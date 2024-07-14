Croatia Vs Germany Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Third Place Play-Off

Croatia take on host Germany in the third-place play-off match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Sub Regional Qualifier B on Sunday. (More Cricket News)
Germany and Croatia both finished second in their respective groups missing the top spot after losing to table toppers only. Both teams ended up with five points in four matches with two wins, a loss and an abandoned match.
Both teams have already missed qualification for the Europe qualifiers and will be looking to gain important match experience through this game.
Croatia Vs Germany Live Streaming
Here is how you can watch the Croatia Vs Germany third-place match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024.
When is Croatia Vs Germany third-place match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024?
The Croatia Vs Germany T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier match will take place on July 14, Sunday at 2:00 PM IST at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.
Where to watch Switzerland Vs Croatia ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024?
There will be no live telecast of the this T20 tournament on any TV channel India.
However, it will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Fans world-wide will be able to watch the T20 matches live on ICC.tv
Squads
Croatia: Daniel Turkich (c), Anthony Govorko, Jeffrey Grzinic (wk), Michael Grzinic, Boro Jerkovic, Aman Maheshwari, Daniel Marsic, Luke Potthoff, Phillip Roberts, Jaikumar Thakur, Oliver Tilley, Christopher Turkich, John Vujnovich, Zach Vukusic
Germany: Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Ghulam Ahmadi, Mussadiq Ahmed, Vaseekaran Aritharan, Adil Khan, Fayaz Khan, Ben Kohler-Cadmore, Sajid Liaqat, Sachin Mandy (wk), Faisal Mubashir, Harmanjot Singh, Hamid Wardak, Muslim Yar, Zahid Zadran