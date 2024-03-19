Cricket

CA Finalises Venues For IND's Tour Of AUS Starting Later This Year - Report

It will be the first time India will play a five-match series in Australia since the 1991-92 tour, which the hosts won 4-0

PTI
March 19, 2024
File
Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be touring Australia in a five-match Test series starting in Nov later this year. Photo: File
info_icon

Perth is set to host the opening Test of the five-match series during the much-anticipated India's tour of Australia later this year. (More Cricket News)

According to a report in 'Sydney Morning Herald', Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney have also been picked as the venues for the blockbuster series.

"Adelaide will host the second Test and Brisbane the third, with the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests keeping their traditional time slots in Melbourne and Sydney," the report said.

The Adelaide Test will be a day-night affair. Cricket Australia is yet to come out with its schedule for the next season but a final announcement is expected by the end of this month.

Australia players pose with their trophies after defeating New Zealand in the second Test in Christchurch on Monday (March 11, 2024). - John Davidson/Photosport via AP
ICC World Test Championship Rankings: India Still On Top, Australia Move To Second Spot

BY PTI

The series is likely to start in late November this year. It will be the first time India will play a five-match series in Australia since the 1991-92 tour, which the hosts won 4-0.

In the past four series between the two teams, India have won on all four occasions, including back-to-back Test series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

In the 2018-19 series, Perth had hosted the second Test, which the hosts won by 146 runs. Ahead of the 2020-21 series between the two countries, Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) was reportedly upset with the Cricket Australia's decision to not allot a single Test to Perth.

