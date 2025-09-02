Craig McMillan Appointed Full-Time Assistant Coach Of New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team

Craig McMillan has been announced full-time assistant coach of the New Zealand women's cricket team
He will work closely with batting coach Dean Brownlie and head coach Ben Sawyer
After just over a year in a part-time role, former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan has been named the full-time assistant coach of the New Zealand women's cricket team. This week marked the official start of McMillan's tenure.
He will collaborate closely with batting coach Dean Brownlie and head coach Ben Sawyer.
McMillan Takes Full Responsibility
As he retires from his lucrative commentary career and other coaching responsibilities, McMillan will now concentrate on the national women's team and the women's players of interest program, according to a statement released by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).
McMillan, who was part of the support staff when New Zealand clinched the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, said he was thrilled to take on the role permanently.
“I'm over the moon to be in this role. The women's game is going from strength to strength, and I'm excited to continue to work with our talented players and help them reach their goals. The last year has gone so quickly and I've loved every minute of being part of a team that continues to improve, challenge one another, and does special things on the world stage,” he said.
The Women’s ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, which starts later this month, will be McMillan and the support staff’s immediate priority. McMillan remarked that the team has put a lot of effort into adjusting to subcontinental conditions.
“It's been a busy period leading into the 50-over World Cup. We've had a number of camps including one in Chennai which exposed the players to Indian conditions like what they'll face in October-November. The team is pumped to get back to India and take on another World Cup,” he added.