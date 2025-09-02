Craig McMillan Appointed Full-Time Assistant Coach Of New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team

Craig McMillan, a former New Zealand all-rounder, has been appointed the full-time assistant coach of the White Ferns' after serving in a part-time capacity for just over a year

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Craig McMillan
Craig McMillan Appointed Full-Time Assistant Coach Of New Zealand Women’s Team Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Craig McMillan has been announced full-time assistant coach of the New Zealand women's cricket team

  • He will work closely with batting coach Dean Brownlie and head coach Ben Sawyer

  • I'm over the moon to be in this role, says McMillan

After just over a year in a part-time role, former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan has been named the full-time assistant coach of the New Zealand women's cricket team. This week marked the official start of McMillan's tenure.

He will collaborate closely with batting coach Dean Brownlie and head coach Ben Sawyer.

McMillan Takes Full Responsibility

As he retires from his lucrative commentary career and other coaching responsibilities, McMillan will now concentrate on the national women's team and the women's players of interest program, according to a statement released by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

McMillan, who was part of the support staff when New Zealand clinched the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, said he was thrilled to take on the role permanently.

I'm over the moon: McMillan

“I'm over the moon to be in this role. The women's game is going from strength to strength, and I'm excited to continue to work with our talented players and help them reach their goals. The last year has gone so quickly and I've loved every minute of being part of a team that continues to improve, challenge one another, and does special things on the world stage,” he said.

Related Content
Related Content

The Women’s ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, which starts later this month, will be McMillan and the support staff’s immediate priority. McMillan remarked that the team has put a lot of effort into adjusting to subcontinental conditions.

“It's been a busy period leading into the 50-over World Cup. We've had a number of camps including one in Chennai which exposed the players to Indian conditions like what they'll face in October-November. The team is pumped to get back to India and take on another World Cup,” he added.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Root Gone Cheaply; ENG Lose Two Wickets

  2. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  3. Harshal Patel Returns Home To Gujarat After 14 Years With Haryana, Prioritising Family & Career End

  4. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  5. Rashid Khan Becomes Leading T20I Wicket-Taker Amid Afghanistan’s Emotional Win In UAE Tri-Series 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova 'Excited' For Iga Swiatek Rematch

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Thrashes Alexander Bublik To Seal Quarter-final Spot

  3. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  4. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  5. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Warns of ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Exposé on BJP’s Alleged Vote Theft in Bihar

  2. BJP Demands NIA Probe As Dharmasthala Row Deepens

  3. Delhi 2020 Riots Case: HC To Rule On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Others

  4. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  5. Left Parties Welcome Modi-Xi Meet At SCO

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  4. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI