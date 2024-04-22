Cricket

County Championship: Surrey Ease Past Kent In Division One; Cheteshwar Pujara Lifts Sussex

Sussex got over the line against Gloucestershire as Cheteshwar Pujara withstood the best efforts of Pakistan’s Zafar Gohar. In a nervy run chase, the India star displayed his famed temperament and Test-class batting

Advertisement

Adam Davy/PA
Surrey recorded their first win of the season at Kent. Photo: Adam Davy/PA
info_icon

Defending champions Surrey recorded their first win of the Vitality County Championship season as they knocked over Kent by an innings and 37 runs on the final day at Canterbury. (More Cricket News)

Resuming in search of five wickets for victory, the Brown Caps endured a pocket of resistance in the shape of Joey Evison’s 53 and Matt Parkinson’s career-best 39 before dismissing the hosts for 262 on the fourth afternoon.

Spinner Cameron Steel took two more to finish with three for 38, cementing his spot as the country’s leading wicket taker after three rounds with 20 scalps, and Dan Worrall returned four for 31.

Advertisement

After two rain-affected draws, Surrey took a maximum 24 points back the Kia Oval to move second in Division One behind Essex.

At Taunton, persistent showers prevented Nottinghamshire pair Joe Clarke and Will Young adding to a mammoth partnership of 392 in a draw against Somerset.

Just nine overs were possible before the washout was confirmed, leaving Clarke 213 not out and New Zealand’s Young 174no in their county’s record third-wicket stand. Play was abandoned after lunch, with the away side 440 for two in their second innings.

At the Utilita Bowl, Warwickshire and Hampshire put the finishing touches to another rain-ruined draw.

Advertisement

With no real prospect of a positive result, Bears opener Rob Yates took his chance to compile an unbeaten 84 that means he, partner Alex Davies and number three Will Rhodes all average more than 100 for the season.

Liam Dawson took two wickets to take his match haul to seven for Hampshire, who saw the visitors put up 205 for four before the handshakes.

In Division Two, Sussex got over the line against Gloucestershire as Cheteshwar Pujara withstood the best efforts of Pakistan’s Zafar Gohar.

The India Test star had the calmest head in Hove as he notched an undefeated 44 to see his side to a target of 144. Six of his team-mates did not survive the chase, left-arm spinner Gohar claiming five for 59 to keep the home team on their toes.

Pujara remained until the job was done, earning a four-wicket win, with West Indies quick Jayden Seales earlier finishing with four for 18 as Gloucestershire were rounded up for 205.

Leicestershire’s hopes of a victory push against Derbyshire were also frustrated by the weather, with no play possible on Monday. Derbyshire survived six down and 183 behind in the second innings, but took just one point to the Foxes’ eight.

It was a similar story for Northamptonshire, who were unable to turn their first-innings declaration on 605 for six into a win over Glamorgan at Wantage Road.

The teams hung around until 4pm awaiting a start time that never came, with the Welsh side closing 230 behind on 104 for three.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Seeks EC Action Against PM Modi's 'Wealth Redistribution' Remark
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami