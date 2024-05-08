Cricket

County Championship: India Pacer Siddharth Kaul Signed By Northamptonshire

This will be 33-year-old Punjab-born pacer Siddharth Kaul's maiden outing in the English domestic circuit. Kaul has picked up 284 first-class wickets in 83 fixtures at an average of 26.45 so far

X/Siddharth Kaul
File photo of India pacer Siddharth Kaul. Photo: X/Siddharth Kaul
India pacer Siddharth Kaul was on Wednesday signed by English county side Northamptonshire for its Division 2 matches. (More Cricket News)

He will feature in the fifth-ranked team's upcoming three County Championship Division 2 matches.

It will be the 33-year-old Punjab-born pacer's maiden outing in the English domestic circuit.

To date, Kaul has picked up 284 first-class wickets in 83 fixtures at an average of 26.45, including 13 four-wicket and 16 five-wicket hauls, with best figures read six for 27.

Talking about his signing with the side, Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler said, "I'm very happy to be here to represent Northamptonshire and very excited to help the team win games and push for promotion.

"I'm confident that I will bring my positive mindset and experience to help my teammates win in any situation in the match," he said.

"Sid (Kaul) has a lot of experience with the ball. He's played a lot of first-class cricket and is keen to make a big impact when he joins the squad. He's finished his domestic season over in India where he picked up some good form. So hopefully, he continues that on with us."

Kaul is expected to be in action in the team's upcoming tie against bottom-placed Gloucestershire at home on Friday.

