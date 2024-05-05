Cricket

County Championship 2024: Cheteshwar Pujara Hits Maiden Century

Sussex reached 357 for five riding on Cheteshwar Pujara’s ton and fifties from Tom Haines (58), Tom Alsop (64) and James Coles (72) in reply to Derbyshire’s first innings total of 246 in an away game at the County Ground in Derby

Advertisement

X | Sussex Cricket
Cheteshwar Puajara (first from left) with James Coles in action during the Sussex vs Derbyshire County Championship 2024 match on May 4, Saturday. Photo: X | Sussex Cricket
info_icon

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara’s unbeaten 104 helped Sussex extend their first innings lead to 111 runs in their County Championship Division Two match against Derbyshire. (More Cricket News)

Pujara's unbeaten 167-ball knock was studded with 10 fours as he notched up his first hundred of the County season in his third match, having scored 86 and 44 not out against Gloucestershire and 38 in his only outing against Leicestershire.

On Saturday, Sussex reached 357 for five riding on Pujara’s ton and fifties from Tom Haines (58), Tom Alsop (64) and James Coles (72) in reply to Derbyshire’s first innings total of 246 in an away game at the County Ground in Derby.

Advertisement

The right-handed India batter was at the crease with Jack Carson when stumps were drawn.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates