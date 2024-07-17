The third and fourth-placed teams in the group stage respectively, Colombo Strikers and Kandy Falcons are set to lock horns in the Eliminator of Lanka Premier League 2024, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 18. Watch the LPL match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)
Colombo ended the league stage with eight points from eight games, with four wins and as many losses. Kandy finished with six points, with three wins and five defeats.
As the bottom two sides to qualify in the five-team table, they will have to face off in a knock-out battle. The team which loses the Eliminator will crash out of the tournament, while the winner will advance to Qualifier 2 and face the losing side of Qualifier 1 (between Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings) there.
The victor of Qualifier 2 will head to the final, which will be played on July 21.
Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator, Lanka Premier League Live Streaming Details
Below are the timing, venue, telecast and live streaming details of the LPL 2024 clash between Colombo Strikers and Kandy Falcons.
When and where will the Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator, Lanka Premier League 2024 match be played?
The Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator, Lanka Premier League 2024 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 18 at 7:30pm Indian time.
Where will the Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator, Lanka Premier League 2024 match be telecast?
The Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator, Lanka Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where will the Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator, Lanka Premier League 2024 match be live streamed?
The Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator, Lanka Premier League 2024 match will be available for live streaming on the Fancode app and website in India.
Squads
Colombo Strikers
Chamika Karunaratne, Thisara Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nipun Dhananjaya, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellalage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Shevon Daniel, Binura Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Wasim, Alaah Ghazanfar.
Kandy Falcons
Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammed Harris, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mohammad Hasnain, Pavan Ratnayake, Chamath Gomez, Chaturanga de Silva, Kavindu Pathirathne, Lakshan Sandakan, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Ali.