Cricket

Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match

Here is how you can watch the Chhattisgarh vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match live on TV and online

Chhattisgarh-delhi-cricket-ranji-trophy
Chhattisgarh cricket team during Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season. Photo: X/Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh
info_icon

Chhattisgarh and Delhi are set to face each other in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 opener of both the teams.

Chhattisgarh started playing Ranji Trophy only from the 2016-17 season. Last season, Chhattisgarh finished fifth in Group B after winning just one match out of seven. They lost just a single match in the tournament with five of their matches ending as draw.

Chhattisgarh captain Amandeep Khare was their leading run-scorer last season and once again will be a key player. Chhattisgarh would also pin their hopes on Shashank Singh who had a fantastic Indian Premier League last season for Punjab Kings.

Ranji Trophy. - File
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads: Full Rosters Of All Teams From Elite Group D

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Delhi had a terrible start last season as they lost two and were held to a draw in their first three games. However, they ended well with three wins and a draw in the last four outings. That, though, was not enough to push them to quarter-finals. Under Himmat Singh's captaincy, Delhi would look to continue where they left last season and clear the first round hurdle.

Among the most succesful Ranji Trophy sides traditionally, Delhi have not been able to win the prestigious title since 2008. With youngsters like Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Hrithik Shokeen, Delhi would like to put a strong foot forward in this edition.

Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads

Delhi: Himmat Singh (c), Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (wk), Sanat Sangwan, Dhruv Kaushik, Yash Dhull, Jonty Sidhu, Mayank Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma, Pranav Rajuvanshi (wk), Sumit Mathur, Navdeep Saini, Himanshu Chauhan, Simarjeet Singh/Divij Mehra, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Money Grewal, Shivank Vashisth.


Chhattisgarh: Amandeep Khare, Shashank Singh, Bhupen Lalwani, Eknath Kerkar, Ajay Mandal, Shubham Agarwal, Ashutosh Singh, Ayush Pandey, Jivesh Butte, Ashish Chouhan, Sanjeet Desai, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Anuj Tiwary, Vasudev Bareth, Vishvas Malik.    

Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming

When is the the Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

The Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match begins Friday, October 11 from 9:30 AM.

Where is the Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

The Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Where to watch the Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

Select matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on JioCinema application and website. On TV, Sports18 Network channels will broadcast Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 WC: ENG-W Beat RSA-W By 7 Wickets - In Pics
  2. Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique Tons Power Pakistan On Day 1 - In Pics
  4. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: PAK Pile Pressure On ENG On Flat Multan Track
  5. Tamil Nadu Vs Saurashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
Football News
  1. FIFA 2026 World Cup Asian Qualifiers Round 3 Preview: Australia, China Seek First Wins
  2. UEFA Nations League: Kobbie Mainoo One Of Three England Players To Pull Out Of Squad
  3. Jarell Quansah Signs New Long-term Liverpool Deal
  4. Chelsea Vs Man United, Women's Super League: Sonia Bompastor Frustrated With Decision To Postpone Match
  5. Manchester City, Premier League Claim Win Over Commercial Deals After Independent Panel Verdict
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  2. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  3. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  4. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: NC's Gurez Candidate Bags Seat, BJP Registers Win In Basohli
  2. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark Of 46 In Trends, Congress Trails With 34 Seats
  3. 429 Villages Affected In Bihar As Kosi River Swells; Death Toll Reaches 17 In Meghalaya
  4. MP Woman Faces 5-Day 'Digital Arrest', Loses Rs 46 Lakh To Fraudsters
  5. Haryana Election Results: BJP Looks Set For Hattrick, Proving Exit Polls Wrong
Entertainment News
  1. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  2. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  3. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  4. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  5. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
US News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  5. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
World News
  1. North Korea's Kim Again Threatens To Use Nuclear Weapons Against South Korea, US
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Vows To Bring Hostages Back, Another Hezbollah Leader Killed | Latest
  3. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 8 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed Within Days | Remaining Leadership
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New Chief Of Staff
Latest Stories
  1. Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  2. Haryana Election Results: BJP Looks Set For Hattrick, Proving Exit Polls Wrong
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: NC's Gurez Candidate Bags Seat, BJP Registers Win In Basohli
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark Of 46 In Trends, Congress Trails With 34 Seats
  6. As Counting Of Votes For J&K Assembly Elections Begins, Omar Says They Fought The Good Fight, Results Will Reflect It
  7. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  8. Assembly Results Today: Will Haryana, J&K Defy Exit Polls? What Projections Say