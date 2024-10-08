Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match

Chhattisgarh and Delhi are set to face each other in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 opener of both the teams.
Chhattisgarh started playing Ranji Trophy only from the 2016-17 season. Last season, Chhattisgarh finished fifth in Group B after winning just one match out of seven. They lost just a single match in the tournament with five of their matches ending as draw.
Chhattisgarh captain Amandeep Khare was their leading run-scorer last season and once again will be a key player. Chhattisgarh would also pin their hopes on Shashank Singh who had a fantastic Indian Premier League last season for Punjab Kings.
Delhi had a terrible start last season as they lost two and were held to a draw in their first three games. However, they ended well with three wins and a draw in the last four outings. That, though, was not enough to push them to quarter-finals. Under Himmat Singh's captaincy, Delhi would look to continue where they left last season and clear the first round hurdle.
Among the most succesful Ranji Trophy sides traditionally, Delhi have not been able to win the prestigious title since 2008. With youngsters like Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Hrithik Shokeen, Delhi would like to put a strong foot forward in this edition.
Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads
Delhi: Himmat Singh (c), Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (wk), Sanat Sangwan, Dhruv Kaushik, Yash Dhull, Jonty Sidhu, Mayank Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma, Pranav Rajuvanshi (wk), Sumit Mathur, Navdeep Saini, Himanshu Chauhan, Simarjeet Singh/Divij Mehra, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Money Grewal, Shivank Vashisth.
Chhattisgarh: Amandeep Khare, Shashank Singh, Bhupen Lalwani, Eknath Kerkar, Ajay Mandal, Shubham Agarwal, Ashutosh Singh, Ayush Pandey, Jivesh Butte, Ashish Chouhan, Sanjeet Desai, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Anuj Tiwary, Vasudev Bareth, Vishvas Malik.
Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming
When is the the Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
The Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match begins Friday, October 11 from 9:30 AM.
Where is the Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
The Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
Where to watch the Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
Select matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on JioCinema application and website. On TV, Sports18 Network channels will broadcast Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.