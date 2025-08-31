Central Zone Vs North East Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 2nd QF: When, Where To Watch Day 4

Central Zone vs North East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final Day 4: Find out when and where to watch the fourth day of the domestic cricket match live on TV and online

Central Zone vs North East Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final
File photo of Shubham Sharma celebrating a century in the Ranji Trophy. | Photo: PTI
  • Central Zone face North East Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final

  • Central Zone lead by 678 runs at stumps on Day 3

  • Find out when and where to watch the Central Zone vs North East Zone match live on TV and online

Central Zone will play Day 4 of their Duleep Trophy 2025 second quarter-final match against North East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Sunday, 31 August 2025. After completely outplaying their opponents in the first innings, CZ have continued their form in the second innings as well, reaching 331/6 to extend their lead to 678 runs at stumps on Day 3.

The Central Zone vs North East Zone, Day 4 action begins at 9:30 AM IST.

NEZ entered the third day trailing by 364 runs after getting dismissed for just 185 in the first innings. However, the second innings started brightly for them, as Bishworjit Konthoujam dismissed both the openers, including first-innings double centurion Danish Malewar, for just 28 runs. Akash Choudhary then dismissed Harsh Dubey, putting Central Zone at 48/3.

However, Shubham Sharma was the hero with the bat for CZ, scoring a magnificent ton under pressure, finishing at 122 off 215 deliveries. He was aided by captain Rajat Patidar, who scored 66 runs off 72 balls, and Yash Rathod (78 off 83).

Akash has been a bright spark with the ball for North East Zone, taking four wickets in the match so far. However, with the unassailable lead amassed by CZ going into Day 4, the match already appears decided, with Patidar and Co. looking set to face South Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-final.

Central Zone Vs North East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final – Playing XIs

Central Zone: Aayush Pandey, Danish Malewar, Rajat Patidar (c), Aryan Juyal (wk), Yash Rathod, Shubham Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Aditya Thakare, Khaleel Ahmed

North East Zone: Karnajit Yumnam, Techi Doria, Hem Chetri, Rongsen Jonathan (c), Ashish Thapa, Jehu Anderson (wk), Ankur Malik, Palzor Tamang, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Akash Choudhary, Pheiroijam Jotin

Central Zone Vs North East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final – Live Streaming Details

The Central Zone vs North East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final match will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the match on any TV channels in India.

Published At:
