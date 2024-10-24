Cricket

BGT: Clarke Asks Australia To Consider Specialist Opener Instead Of Misfiring Smith For India Series

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has asked Australia to consider a specialist opener instead of a misfiring Steven Smith during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series against India at home, starting next month

Steve-Smith-X-Photo
Australian cricketer Steve Smith. Photo: ICC
info_icon

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has asked Australia to consider a specialist opener instead of a misfiring Steven Smith during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series against India at home, starting next month. (More Cricket News)

The batting stalwart's preferred batting position in Tests is No. 4 but he took on the role of opener after David Warner's retirement. However, Smith hasn't enjoyed great success at the top of the batting order.

Clarke's comments come days after former opener Warner expressed his desire to come out of retirement, which he announced earlier this year, for the crucial series.

While tall all-rounder Cameron Green is another good option for the opener's slot, the Aussies will miss his services against India due to a back injury.

"We made a mistake in getting Steve Smith to open the batting in Test cricket, so let's not make the same mistake. Let's pick a specialist opener, whoever is best equipped," Clarke told Sky Sports Radio.

While Australia have the option of picking up Sam Konstas and Marcus Harris for the opener's slot, reports have also suggested that the selectors might be considering Josh Inglis and Nathan McSweeney.

However, despite Inglis and McSweeney's recent good run in Sheffield Shield, they haven't really batted as openers.

Clarke is not quite in favour of the two, considering the kind of bowling attack India possess.

"How can you justify Josh Inglis is a better person to open the batting in a Test match against this Indian attack than a specialist opener?" he wondered.

"He scored Shield runs, yes, but he bats in the middle order. It's not just about who's making runs right here, right now. That is not how you select an Australian cricket team.

"The problem they (Australia) have at the moment is the top three contenders who are specialist opening batters are not making runs in Shield cricket.

"Who gives a s**t? It's been two Shield rounds on wickets that are seaming -- who cares? It can't just be about making runs in the two Shield games."

Clarke feels that Cameron Bancroft should also be given a 'go-ahead' in the team, having fared relatively well in Shield cricket for the last three seasons despite a sloppy start this season.

"I would probably go with Cameron Bancroft because he's been the leading run scorer for the last two years in Shield cricket.

"I care about Shield cricket. I think he's earned the right to be selected based on runs," he added.

