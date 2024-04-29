Cricket

Shahrukh Khan's 'Personal Wish' Is To See Rinku Singh In India's T20 World Cup Squad

Rinku's name has been doing the rounds as far as selecting the 15-member Indian squad is concerned for the T20 showpiece, which will be held in the USA and West Indies across June

Kolkata Knights Riders principal owner Shah Rukh Khan has endorsed the inclusion of his left-handed power-hitter Rinku Singh in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup, terming it his "personal wish". (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

The 26-year-old Rinku burst into the limelight when he smashed five consecutive sixes in Kolkata Knight Riders' stunning last-over win over Gujarat Titans during IPL 2023.

Rinku's name has been doing the rounds as far as selecting the 15-member Indian squad is concerned for the T20 showpiece, which will be held in the USA and West Indies across June. He has a strike-rate of 176 plus in 15 T20I for India with two fifties.

Expressing his optimism for Rinku's World Cup prospects, Shah Rukh said during an interview on Star Sports, "Such amazing players are playing for the country. I am really looking forward to Rinku, Inshallah being in the World Cup Squad and some other youngsters from other teams also.

"Some of them deserve it so much, but my personal wish is that Rinku makes it to the team. I will be so happy. That will be the high point for me."

With the KKR top-order doing the bulk of scoring so far this season, Rinku has not got many opportunities with the bat.

In his debut season however, the hard-hitting batsman from Aligarh amassed 356 runs in 15 matches, remaining unbeaten in seven of those games. His runs came at a strike-rate of over 175 but power-hitting is not his only talent, for he has the ability to remain calm in pressure situations.

The Bollywood megastar, who shares a great rapport with Rinku, is delighted at his rise after having faced many obstacles on his road to success.

Growing up in modest surroundings, Rinku's family struggled to make ends meet, with his father working as an LPG cylinder delivery man and his mother a housewife.

Despite the offer of a job as a sweeper, Rinku followed his passion for cricket, believing it would lead him to greater heights.

