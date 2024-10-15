Cricket

Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know

The four-way tussle between Bhutan, Thailand, Indonesia and Maldives will be conducted in a round-robin format, followed by semi-finals and the final. Check out the India broadcast details of the T20I series

bhutan cricket team file photo
File photo of the Bhutan men's national cricket team. Photo: X/Bhutan Cricket Official
info_icon

The quartet of Bhutan, Thailand, Indonesia and Maldives will engage in a quadrangular T20I series hosted by Bhutan in the town of Gelephu from October 19 to 25, 2024. Watch the T20 cricket series featuring the four Asian teams live online in India. (More Cricket News)

Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Format

A deviation from the more common bilateral and triangular series involving two and three teams respectively, the quadrangular tournament will have each of the four sides taking on the other three once in a round-robin format.

On the basis of the results and points garnered, the top-ranked team will meet the bottom-placed outfit in the first semi-final, while the second and third-placed sides will play the second semi-finals. The losers of the semis will face off for third place, while the victors will vie for the title in the final.

Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Schedule

Bhutan vs Thailand: Saturday, October 19 at 9am IST

Maldives vs Indonesia: Saturday, October 19 at 1pm

Bhutan vs Maldives: Sunday, October 20 at 9am

Thailand vs Indonesia: Sunday, October 20 at 1pm

Thailand vs Maldives: Tuesday, October 22 at 9am

Bhutan vs Indonesia: Tuesday, October 22 at 1pm

Semi-final 1: Wednesday, October 23 at 9am

Semi-final 2: Wednesday, October 23 at 1pm

Third-place play-off: Thursday, October 24 at 9am

Final: Friday, October 25 at 9am

Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 be played?

The Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 will be played at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground in Gelephu, Bhutan from October 19 to 25, 2024.

Where will the Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 be telecast and live streamed?

The Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

