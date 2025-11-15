India U23 0-4 Thailand U23 LIVE Score, International Friendly: War Elephants Thrash Blue Colts At Thammasat Stadium

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: Catch play-by-play updates for the U23 men’s friendly today (Saturday, 15 November) as the India U23 men’s national team returns to action against Thailand U23 at Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025 Updates
India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: The Blue Colts during a match. Photo: AIFF
India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s U23 men’s friendly (Saturday, 15 November), as India U23 take on Thailand U23 at Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani. Head coach Naushad Moosa has included ten new players in his 23-man squad, using the match to test combinations, build confidence, and prepare for upcoming tournaments, while Thailand U23s provide a strong challenge ahead of their SEA Games and AFC U23 Asian Cup campaigns.
LIVE UPDATES

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: Full Time! | IND 0-4 THA

The three minutes of added time fly by, with India showing more attacking intent in the closing stages of the match than all game long. However, a consulate goal doesn't come, and Thailand U23 get a rather well-deserved shutout. It ends 4-0 at the Thammanat Stadium.

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: 84' IND 0-4 THA

Thailand's tempo has dropped a bit, but they still remain a threat going forward. Substitute Songkhramsamut Namphueng has a shot from the left edge of the box, but it's a bit central and Dipesh grabs on to it.

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: 76' IND 0-4 THA

Thanawut Ponchai makes a free run down the right flank and receives the ball. The substitute then fires it past Dipesh, but the flag goes up! Was he offside though? Repalys show that the Indian backline may have actually played him on. Lucky respite.

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: 72' IND 0-4 THA

With a huge lead, Thailand have put their foot off the pedal a bit. India U23 captain Ayush Dev Chetri shows exceptional close control to make his way into the Thai box, but with no support, he gets overcrowded and the ball is cleared.

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: 62' GOAL! | IND 0-4 THA

It's looking rather embarassing for India at the moment. Yotsakon overpowers the midfield and playis it off Thanakrit Chotmuangpak, who expertly dinks it over Dipesh and finds the far corner.

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: 59' IND 0-3 THA

Thailand players are making a mockery of the Indian backline. Yotsakon Buraphna found himself alone on the left flank with just the goalkeeper to beat. Luckily for the visitors, the flag goes up, and the marginal call saves the day.

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: 55' IND 0-3 THA

The Blue Colts make a rare move forward. Rahul Raju plays it on for Aimen, and the Kerala Blasters forward has a shot from the edge of the box. However, it floats wide over the bar almost to the second stands.

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: 47' GOAL! | IND 0-3 THA

Sumit's day has gone from worse to... worst? The defender gives away another penalty, and Thailand takes full advantage to take a three-goal lead.

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: 43' GOAL! | IND 0-3 THA

What a sensational penalty strike by Thailand and that's goal No.2 for Thailand. With this goal Thailand have take a significant lead of 2-0 in the game.

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: 42' Penalty! | IND 0-1 THA

That's a clear foul by India and Thailand are awarded a penalty. A very good chance for Thailand to take the lead to 2-0 before the half-time.

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: 32' GOAL! | IND 0-1 THA

Goaaallll....! Thailand draws the first blood here. No.18 scores the first goal for Thailand, it should have been stopped, poor defence from India which resulted in the 1st goal for Thailand.

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: 15' IND 0-0 THA

We are 15 minutes into the games and no one team has conceded any goal. Thai U-23 team are controlling majority of ball possession but the Indian team is not far behind too.

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: India Starting XI

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: Head-To-Head Record

Matches: 2

Thailand U-23: 2

India U-23: 0

India U-23 Vs Thailand U-23 LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog for India U-23 vs Thailand U-23 in the FIFA International Friendly 2025. Kick-off is at 3:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
Tags

