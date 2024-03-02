BCCI Pension: How Much Retired India Cricketers Earn?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is known to be the wealthiest cricket board in the world, and cricket is considered a religion in India. Have you ever wondered how much retired or former cricketers in India earn? (More Cricket News)
Recent incidents involving star players taking breaks from cricket and the BCCI giving chances to new faces suggest that settled players are moving towards money-oriented franchise cricket leagues. While former cricketers have their say on such topics, the pension given to them is incomparable to what modern cricketers are earning.
Notably, star batters Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were omitted from the central contract list by the BCCI, citing their unavailability for domestic cricket matches, despite being declared fit. Speculations suggest they might be taking a break ahead of the eagerly awaited Indian Premier League 2024.
The discussion around national duty and financial considerations has also brought the pension provided by BCCI to former cricketers into the spotlight. In 2022, the board announced an increase in the monthly pensions for both male and female former players.
Kapil Dev, the legendary former India captain and all-rounder, expressed his gratitude towards BCCI for the enhanced pensions. He noted that this move brings significant relief to the families of many past players.
Former first-class men's cricketers, who previously received Rs 15,000 per month, now enjoy an increased pension of Rs 30,000. Similarly, former Test players have seen an uplift from Rs 37,500 to Rs 60,000, while those with a previous pension of INR 50,000 are now receiving INR 70,000.
In the case of women international players, the revised pension has seen an increase from Rs 30,000 to Rs 52,500. Additionally, first-class cricketers who retired before 2003, previously receiving Rs 22,500, are now beneficiaries of a monthly pension of Rs 45,000.
Expressing his satisfaction, Kapil Dev highlighted the much-needed boost that the increased pension provides to the families depending on these funds. The move by BCCI is not only a nod to the contributions of former cricketers but also a commendable step towards supporting their post-retirement lives.