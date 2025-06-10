BBL 15 Overseas Draft: Shaheen Afridi, Sam Curran Among Plenty Of Big Names In Fray

The first overseas player draft list for the upcoming season of Big Bash League was revealed on Tuesday by Cricket Australia. Several big names like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sam Curran and others will be in line to get a team in BBL 15 as they have registered for the draft.
The draft will be held on June 19 and Brisbane Heat will get the first pick in the player-signing process. Adelaide Strikers have the second pick and as per the CA website, they are the favourites to sign Shaheen.
Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has also registered for the player draft. For Afridi and Rizwan both it becomes their first foray into the BBL while Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, regulars in the league, have registered once again.
Curran's England teammate Alex Hales, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee from New Zealand, Kusal Perera of Sri Lanka and West Indies' Shamar Joseph are the other six players in the first draft list of 10 players.
The first nomination list of the Women's Big Bash League was also released with the Indian pair of Shikha Pandey and Jemimah Rodrigues making the cut.
According to a CA statement, over 600 overseas players registered interest for the Big Bash League, including both men's and women's tournaments.