Cricket

Bangladesh Women Vs Ireland Women 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Here is how you can watch the Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI live in India

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Bangladesh Women Vs Ireland Women 1st ODI Live Streaming
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana and Ireland Gaby Lewis pose with the series trophy.
info_icon

The Irish women's team has landed in Bangladesh where both the sides will go up against each other in three ODIs followed by three T20Is. The first of the three ODIs takes place on Wednesday, November 27. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh had an ordinary campaign at the recently held Women's T20 World Cup, a tournament they were originally scheduled to host but did not due to political turmoil in the country. They beat Scotland in the World Cup but lost to West Indies, South Africa and England to get knocked out from the group stage. The Nigar Sultana-led side would want to bounce back in the white ball fixtures against Ireland.

The Irish women's team could not qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup. Ireland last played international cricket in September against England and managed to register a few wins. They won one match each in the three-match ODI and two-match T20I series against England. Orla Prendergast will once again be they key women in the side led by Gaby Lewis.


BAN-W Vs IRE-W ODI Series Squads:

Bangladesh Women Squad: Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Taj Nehar

Ireland Women Squad: Gaby Lewis(c), Leah Paul, Freya Sargent, Una Raymond-Hoey, Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter(w), Laura Delany, Jane Maguire, Arlene Kelly, Orla Prendergast, Alice Tector, Cara Murray, Ava Canning, Aimee Maguire

Here is how you can watch the Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI live in India.

BAN-W Vs IRE-W 1st ODI Live Streaming

When and where is the Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI?

The Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI takes place at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday, November 27 from 9:30 AM IST.

How to watch the Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI?

The Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI will be live streamed on FanCode app and website. The match will not be telecast on any TV channel in India. In Bangladesh, the BAN-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI can be watched on T Sports from 10:00 AM local time.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Highlights: Saim Ayub’s Maiden Ton Seals PAK’s 10-Wicket Win To Level Series 1-1
  2. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  3. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Signs Riyadh Design Law Treaty After Two Decades Of Negotiations
  2. 'Desh Ke Gaddaron' To 'Batenge Toh Katenge': Hate Speech Over The Years
  3. Maharashtra New CM Highlights: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister
  4. Centre Not Willing To Restore Full Statehood To J&K: PCC Chief Karra
  5. Hindu Monk Detained: 'Ensure Safety Of Minorities', Says MEA On Arrest Of Leader Chinmoy Das In Bangladesh
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja To Release In China; Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened After Normalisation Of Ties
  2. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  3. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  4. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
  2. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  3. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  4. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  5. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here