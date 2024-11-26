Bangladesh Women Vs Ireland Women 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The Irish women's team has landed in Bangladesh where both the sides will go up against each other in three ODIs followed by three T20Is. The first of the three ODIs takes place on Wednesday, November 27. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh had an ordinary campaign at the recently held Women's T20 World Cup, a tournament they were originally scheduled to host but did not due to political turmoil in the country. They beat Scotland in the World Cup but lost to West Indies, South Africa and England to get knocked out from the group stage. The Nigar Sultana-led side would want to bounce back in the white ball fixtures against Ireland.
The Irish women's team could not qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup. Ireland last played international cricket in September against England and managed to register a few wins. They won one match each in the three-match ODI and two-match T20I series against England. Orla Prendergast will once again be they key women in the side led by Gaby Lewis.
BAN-W Vs IRE-W ODI Series Squads:
Bangladesh Women Squad: Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Taj Nehar
Ireland Women Squad: Gaby Lewis(c), Leah Paul, Freya Sargent, Una Raymond-Hoey, Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter(w), Laura Delany, Jane Maguire, Arlene Kelly, Orla Prendergast, Alice Tector, Cara Murray, Ava Canning, Aimee Maguire
Here is how you can watch the Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI live in India.
BAN-W Vs IRE-W 1st ODI Live Streaming
When and where is the Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI?
The Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI takes place at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday, November 27 from 9:30 AM IST.
How to watch the Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI?
The Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI will be live streamed on FanCode app and website. The match will not be telecast on any TV channel in India. In Bangladesh, the BAN-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI can be watched on T Sports from 10:00 AM local time.