Bangladesh Vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Warm-Up Match: RSA-W Win Toss, Bat First

Bangladesh meet South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match
Proteas win toss, elect to bat first in Colombo
Bangladesh begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 2
South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first against Bangladesh in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Thursday (September 25). Watch the South Africa women vs Bangladesh women cricket match live today.
This warm-up match forms part of the final build-up to the World Cup, which gets underway on September 30 with a clash between co-hosts India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati.
Bangladesh begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 2 in Colombo, while South Africa take on England in their opener on October 3 in Guwahati.
The top four sides from the group stage will progress to the semi-finals, scheduled for October 29 and 30. The final will be held on November 2.
Bangladesh Women Vs South Africa Women: Squads
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Karabo Meso, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Sune Luus.
Bangladesh Women Squad: Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider, Nishita Akter Nishi, and Sanjida Akter Meghla.
Bangladesh Women Vs South Africa Women: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Bangladesh vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 warm-up match being played?
The Bangladesh vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 warm-up match is being played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Thursday, September 25 at 3pm IST.
Where is the Bangladesh vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 warm-up match being telecast and live streamed?
The Bangladesh vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 warm-up match is not being telecast on any TV channel in India. It is not being live streamed on any platform in the country.