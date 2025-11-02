India Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Check IND-W Vs SA-W H2H Record, Key Stats

South Africa will be aiming to record their first-ever WC triumph at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 but India could make home conditions count as well as the backing of their fans

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
ICC Womens World Cup 2025 India Vs South Africa ODI cricket photos:
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND-W take on SA-W in the final of the Women's ODI WC

  • The final will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai

  • Google predictor has already listed out the result for the big final

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 225 has reached its finale with India taking on South Africa on Sunday, November 2 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match is slated to start at 3pm IST and promises to be an enthralling affair between two good teams.

India sealed their spot in the finals with a record-breaking chase against Australia, led by Jemimah Rodrigues superb 127 off 134 balls. This marked India's third final appearance after 2005 and 2017.

Proteas, on the other hand, reached their maiden final with a 125-win victory over England in the other semi-final.

India vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: H2H

India and South Africa have locked horns in 34 matches in ODI cricket. India edge ahead with 20 wins, while South Africa have claimed 13 victories, and one match ended without a result.

  • Total matches: 34

  • India wins: 20

  • South Africa wins: 13

  • Tied/No result: 1

India vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Prediction

As per Google, India stand a 72% chance of winning the final over South Africa, who have a distant 28%. This will be some victory for the Women in Blue, if they are go on and lift the trophy.

India vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Form Guide

India - Last five matches

  • Won by 5 wickets vs Australia (Navi Mumbai)

  • No result vs Bangladesh (Navi Mumbai)

  • Won by 53 runs vs New Zealand (Navi Mumbai)

  • Lost by 4 runs vs England (Indore)

  • Lost by 3 wickets vs Australia (Visakhapatnam)

South Africa- Last five matches

  • Won by 125 runs vs England (Guwahati)

  • Lost by 7 wickets vs Australia (Indore)

  • Won by 150 runs vs Pakistan (Colombo RPS)

  • Won by 10 wickets vs Sri Lanka (Colombo RPS)

  • Won by 3 wickets vs Bangladesh (Visakhapatnam)

