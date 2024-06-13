Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NED Bowl First In Kingstown - Check Playing XIs

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and decided to bowl first against Bangladesh in match 27 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 13). The game is being played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)
NED captain Scott Edwards speaking at the toss said, "We are gonna have a bowl first. Not too many international games have been played here recently. Our boys are looking forward to it, we have been playing some good cricket. Aryan Dutt is in for Teja."
BAN skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said that batting first does not bother them. He said, "I don't mind batting first. Looks a good wicket. With the new ball, we have to be careful. Rishad is very exciting, luckily we have got a leggie. Hope he continues his form. No changes, same XI."
Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Netherlands (Playing XI): Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
Bangladesh's final Group D fixture is at the same venue against Nepal on June 16 whereas the Netherlands will play Sri Lanka at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on the same day.