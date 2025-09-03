Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Live Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Stops Play

The surface in both games so far has looked a touch easier to bat on under lights, with dew playing its part in aiding the chasing side. That, coupled with Bangladesh’s comfort in pursuing totals, makes the toss crucial once again. Unless the Tigers opt to test themselves by flipping the script, another “win toss and chase” strategy could well be on the cards. Rain is in the forecast later tonight, but fans will be hoping for a full contest to wrap up the series.