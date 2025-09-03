Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Live Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Stops Play

Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Highlights Live Score, 3rd T20I: After winning first two T20Is of the series, BAN look to clean sweep by winning the 3rd T20I as well

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Live Score, 3rd T20I
info_icon

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Bangladesh Vs Netherlands 3rd T20I from the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The contest took place on September 3, Wednesday.

Bangladesh have made light work of the Netherlands so far, chasing down targets in back-to-back games to seal the series. From 136/8 in the opener to a meager 103 in the second match, the Dutch batting has only slid further downhill, leaving their bowlers with little to defend. Now, as we head into the third and final T20I, the big question is whether the hosts will complete a clean sweep or if the visitors can salvage some pride.

The surface in both games so far has looked a touch easier to bat on under lights, with dew playing its part in aiding the chasing side. That, coupled with Bangladesh’s comfort in pursuing totals, makes the toss crucial once again. Unless the Tigers opt to test themselves by flipping the script, another “win toss and chase” strategy could well be on the cards. Rain is in the forecast later tonight, but fans will be hoping for a full contest to wrap up the series.

Full Squads:

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat, Ben Fletcher, Cedric de Lange

