Australia Vs Sri Lanka Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Meg Lanning leads the run-scoring charts for Australia with 434 runs from 9 innings against Sri Lanka, boasting a dazzling average of 72.33 including a highest score of 152 not out. Sri Lanka’s top batter Chamari Athapaththu has amassed 359 runs at an average of 44.87 with a brilliant unbeaten 178 in the same head-to-head. On the bowling front, Kristen Beams has taken 15 wickets against Sri Lanka, while Athapaththu also shines with 7 wickets from her part-time spells.