Australia Vs Sri Lanka Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Australia have a perfect 11-0 record against Sri Lanka in women’s ODIs
Meg Lanning leads Australia’s batting with 434 runs at an average of 72.33
Google’s predictor rates Australia with a 94% chance to win against Sri Lanka’s 6%
Australia and Sri Lanka face off in a crucial ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 group match at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, October 4. The match is set to start at 3 PM IST. Australia arrives as the defending champions and tournament favourites, while Sri Lanka aims to make a strong impact on home soil after a tough opening game.
Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have played 11 women’s One-Day Internationals against each other. Australia have dominated this rivalry comprehensively, winning all 11 matches and maintaining an unbeaten streak over Sri Lanka. This record adds significant pressure on the Sri Lankan side as they look to break Australia’s hold on the contest.
Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Match Prediction
Based on recent performances, player form, and historical dominance, Australia are heavy favourites for the clash. Google’s win predictor gives Australia a 94% chance to win, while Sri Lanka’s chances are pegged at 6%. Australia’s well-rounded squad and unbeaten record make them the team to beat, whereas Sri Lanka will rely heavily on their star performers to cause an upset.
Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Stats At A Glance
Meg Lanning leads the run-scoring charts for Australia with 434 runs from 9 innings against Sri Lanka, boasting a dazzling average of 72.33 including a highest score of 152 not out. Sri Lanka’s top batter Chamari Athapaththu has amassed 359 runs at an average of 44.87 with a brilliant unbeaten 178 in the same head-to-head. On the bowling front, Kristen Beams has taken 15 wickets against Sri Lanka, while Athapaththu also shines with 7 wickets from her part-time spells.
Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Squads
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Probodhani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasuriya.