Sri Lanka will hope to make the most of home conditions and iron out their batting and fielding woes against a formidable Australia in their second match of the ICC Women's World Cup in Colombo on Saturday. Photo: X/CricketAus

Sri Lanka will hope to make the most of home conditions and iron out their batting and fielding woes against a formidable Australia in their second match of the ICC Women's World Cup in Colombo on Saturday. Photo: X/CricketAus