Australia Vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs RSA-W 1st Semi-Final On TV And Online

Australia will start as overwhelming favourites in their quest for an unprecedented eighth final appearance when they take on Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on October 17, Thursday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The two teams will clash at the Dubai International stadium. Doubts remain over the availability of regular Australia captain Alyssa Healy. The wicketkeeper-batter was injured in their clash against Pakistan and played no part in their Group A fixture against India.
The mighty Aussies have now made it to the semi-finals of the global T20 tournament in all its nine editions held so far since 2009 in England.
The six-time champions take on the Proteas women in a last-four clash in what seems to be a repeat of the summit showdown during the 2023 edition in South Africa, which the Southern Stars won by 19 runs.
AUS-W vs RSA-W: Head-to-head In T20Is
Going by pure statistic, South Africa are no match for Australia who have won nine out of the 10 WT20I games, with the former's only win coming in January this year. The head-to-head record at Women's T20 World Cup is even more intimidating as Australia have won all the seven encounters.
AUS-W vs RSA-W Squads:
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Mieke de Ridder
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown.
AUS-W vs RSA-W, Women's T20 WC 1st Semi-Final Match: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 1st semi-final match be played?
The Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 1st semi-final match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Thursday, October 17, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where will the Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 1st semi-final match be telecast and live-streamed?
The 1st semi-final will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.