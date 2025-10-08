Australia Vs Pakistan Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Australia are resounding favourites against Pakistan, going by recent results, pedigree and past match-ups. Check out the H2H record, top run-scorers, wicket-takers and match prediction for the ninth game of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Australia have three points from two games in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Photo: AP
  • Australia lead Pakistan 16-0 in head-to head ODI record

  • Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner top runs, wickets lists among current players

  • Aussies highly fancied to win

Pakistan face the mighty Australia in match 9 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday (October 8).

Australia began their World Cup campaign with a straightforward 89-run victory against New Zealand, and are the only team to register a 300-plus total in the tournament so far.

Their second match against Sri Lanka was washed out, which means the Alyssa Healy-led side had to split points with the Lankans.

On the other hand, Pakistan, first lost to Bangladesh by seven wickets, and then were thumped by an 88-run margin by India. Fatima Sana's team has been lacklustre and found wanting in all departments of the game, and would need something extraordinary to even come close to beating the Aussies.

Pakistan lost their previous ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match to India by 88 runs. - AP
Australia Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Colombo Weather Forecast, R Premadasa Pitch Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Australia Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have faced off 16 times in one-day internationals, and Australia have won all 16 encounters. This includes five victories in ICC Women's World Cup matches as well.

Australia Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Stats At A Glance

Top run-scorers: Former Australia top-order batter Meg Lanning heads the list with 438 runs from 12 Australia vs Pakistan ODI games at an average of 39.81. Among the current players, Healy is on top with 307 runs at an average of 38.37.

Top wicket-takers: Retired Pakistan off-spinner Sana Mir is first with 20 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 18.55. Among active players, all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner tops the chart with 14 wickets from seven games at an average of 10.35. Megan Schutt is next with 10 wickets from nine matches at an average of 20.5.

Australia Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Match Prediction

Going by any metric, be it recent results, pedigree and past match-ups, Australia are without doubt the firm favourites in this match. Google gives the Aussies a 98% chance of victory, and Pakistan just 2%.

Australia Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (C), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

