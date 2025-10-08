Australia have three points from two games in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
Pakistan have lost both their matches so far
R Premadasa pitch expected to make run-scoring difficult
Pakistan will have their task cut out against a formidable Australian side in the ninth match of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on Wednesday (October 8). The game will be played at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium, also known as the Khettarama Stadium.
Australia kick-started their World Cup campaign with a towering 89-run win against New Zealand, being the only team so far to score a 300-plus total in the tournament. Their second match, against Sri Lanka, however was abandoned due to rain, robbing the mighty Aussies of a chance to garner two crucial points.
Pakistan, meanwhile, first lost to Bangladesh by seven wickets, and then were handed an 88-run thrashing by India. Fatima Sana's side has lacked cohesion and been found wanting in all departments of the game, and would almost need a miracle to upset Alyssa Healy and Co.
Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Weather Forecast
Australia's previous match at the same venue was washed out, and there have thus been rain concerns for the AUS-W vs PAK-W game as well. But while the weather is predicted to be cloudy in Colombo, only occasional showers are expected with a 25 percent probability of precipitation and five percent chance of thunderstorms as per AccuWeather.
The maximum temperature is forecast to be 31 degree Celsius with a minimum of 25 degree Celsius.
Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Pitch Report
The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium has traditionally been a low and slow one, making run-scoring difficult. The pattern has continued in the early games of ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 too, with India's 247 runs against Pakistan being the highest total posted so far. Wednesday's encounter could see more of the same.
Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Squads
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (C), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.