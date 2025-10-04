AUS-W Vs SL-W, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Match Abandoned In Colombo Raising Concerns For IND-W Vs PAK-W

Torrential rain and gloomy skies at the R Premadasa Stadium washed out the Sri Lanka vs Australia Women’s ODI World Cup group-stage clash without a ball bowled, casting doubt over the fate of Sunday’s India vs Pakistan showdown scheduled at the same venue

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
AUS-W Vs SL-W, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Match Abandoned
Torrential rain and gloomy skies at the R Premadasa Stadium washed out the Sri Lanka vs Australia Women’s ODI World Cup group-stage clash without a ball bowled, casting doubt over the fate of Sunday’s India vs Pakistan showdown scheduled at the same venue. (AP Photo/ Eranga Jayawardena)
Summary
  • Sri Lanka vs Australia abandoned after hours of delay due to relentless rain

  • No toss, no play as ground staff battled soggy outfield conditions

  • Concerns rise over IND vs PAK tomorrow with forecast showing continued showers

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 group-stage match between hosts Sri Lanka and seven-time champions Australia was called off on Saturday in Colombo, after incessant rain and thick cloud cover ruled out any possibility of play. The game, slated to begin in the afternoon at the R Premadasa Stadium, never got underway as match officials waited for conditions to improve.  

Ground staff worked continuously to protect the pitch and outfield with covers, but water seepage and standing puddles made the surface unplayable even after brief respites in rain. The toss did not take place, and after multiple inspections, umpires decided to abandon the fixture to ensure player safety.  

Australia, coming into the clash as favourites, and Sri Lanka, looking to gain a vital win at home, were both left disappointed as points were shared without competitive play. Spectators who had gathered in expectation of a high-intensity contest were met with weather frustration instead.  

India Are Ready To Play Pakistan Tomorrow

India’s much-awaited face-off with arch-rivals Pakistan is scheduled at the same R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. However, persistent rain in Colombo and Saturday’s complete washout have triggered serious concerns. With not a single ball bowled today, organisers face anxious hours ahead, hoping conditions clear to allow one of the tournament’s most anticipated clashes to go ahead uninterrupted.

With PTI Inputs.

