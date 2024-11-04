Cricket

Assam Vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match

Assam are at the bottom of Group D of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 after three matches with one point, while Tamil Nadu currently sit in the third spot with 11 points

Tamil Nadu played out a draw against Delhi earlier in Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Tamil Nadu played out a draw against Delhi earlier in Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
Assam will welcome Tamil Nadu at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati for their Elite Group D, Round 4 fixture of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season from Wednesday, November 6 onwards. Watch the Indian domestic cricket match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)

The hosts lost their previous clash against Delhi in Delhi, suffering a 10-wicket loss that gave the latter an additional point. Chasing a lowly target of 59 runs in the fourth innings, the Himmat Singh-led Delhi got there in just 16.1 overs without losing any wicket. Assam are at the bottom of Group D after three matches with just one point.

As for Tamil Nadu, they too played out a draw with Chhattisgarh in their last encounter. Sai Kishore's side currently sits in the third spot among the eight teams in Group C, with 11 points.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in action during the third Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. - AP
IND Vs NZ Test Whitewash: Former Cricketers Weigh In On Ranji Trophy 'Intent' Debate

BY PTI

Assam Vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: Squads

Assam: Denish Das (c & wk), Sibsankar Roy, Rahul Singh, Sidharth Sarmah, Bhargav Dutta, Rishav Das,Mrinmoy Dutta, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Rahul Hazarika, Mukhtar Hussain, Parvej Musaraf, Ruhinandan Pegu, Kunal Sarma, Akash Sengupta, Abhishek Thakuri.

Tamil Nadu: R. Sai Kishore (c), N. Jagadeesan (Vice Captain), B. Indrajith, B. Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M. Shahrukh Khan, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, S. Mohamed Ali, C. Andre Siddarth, S. Ajith Ram, S. Lokeshwar, S. Lakshay Jain, Sandeep Warrier, Gurjapneet Singh, M. Mohammed, R. Sonu Yadav, M. Siddharth.

Assam Vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When and where will the Assam vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy match be played?

The Assam vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati between Wednesday, November 6, 2024 (starting at 8:30 AM IST on every day) and Saturday, November 9.

Where will the Assam vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy match be telecast and live streamed?

Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season will be available to stream live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. On TV, the Sports 18 network channels will broadcast the matches.

