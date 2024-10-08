Cricket

Assam Vs Jharkhand Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group D Round 1 Match

Here is how you can watch the Assam vs Jharkhand, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match live on TV and online

Ranji Trophy representative image.
Assam are all set to lock horns with Jharkhand in their opening encounter of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Friday, October 11. (More Sports News)

In the last edition, Jharkhand played seven matches, winning two, losing two, and drawing three. In contrast, Assam managed to win only one match. A little disappointing season for both the teams.

Both teams have never been too successful in India's premier domestic first-class cricket tournament, but with cricket improving in every nook and corner of the country, we can expect some fireworks from them in the 90th edition of the Ranji Trophy.

The top two teams from all four Elite Groups will directly qualify for the Quarter Finals.

Assam Vs Jharkhand: Full Squads

Assam: Denish Das (c), Sibsankar Roy, Rahul Singh, Sidharth Sarmah, Bhargav Dutta, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Rahul Hazarika, Mukhtar Hussain, Parvej Musaraf, Ruhinandan Pegu, Kunal Sarma, Akash Sengupta, Abhishek Thakuri

Jharkhand: Not Yet Announced

Assam Vs Jharkhand: Live Streaming

When to watch Assam vs Jharkhand Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group D Round 1 match?

The Assam vs Jharkhand Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group D Round 1 match will be played at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Friday, October 11 at 9:30am IST.

Where to watch Assam vs Jharkhand Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group D Round 1 match?

Select matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on JioCinema application and website. On TV Sports18 Network channels will broadcast Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

