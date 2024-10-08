Cricket

Meet Nitya: The New Pandya On The Block Who Silenced AUS U-19 Sledging And Batted Like Virat

From traveling 50 kilometers every day for cricket coaching to moving to Vadodara and patiently waiting to be selected for the state team, Nitya Pandya mirrors many cricketers in more ways than one as he now finds himself on the Indian U-19 team

2nd Test match: IND-19 vs AUS-19
India's Nitya J Pandya plays a shot during the 2nd test match between India U-19 and Australia U-19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
info_icon

A Pandya who sledges and bats like Kohli? Sounds intriguing, right? It’s equally destructive for the opponents. We’re talking about the new Under-19 star, the diminutive yet explosive Nitya Pandya. (More Sports News)

The 18-year-old Nitya was all business with bat in hand, delivering an impressive 94 runs off 135 balls to lead India U-19 on a strong first day of the second and final Youth Test against Australia U-19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Born in the Banswara district of Rajasthan, Nitya relocated with his mother and sister to Vadodara to pursue his cricketing dreams. However, this move didn't come easy; it followed a lot of travels and sacrifices.

His journey mirrors that of the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal.

Pakistan Cricket Board - Photo: X/ @TheRealPCBMedia
PCB Chief Naqvi 'Confident' India Will Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Back in Rajasthan, he would finish school and travel 50 kilometers by bus from his village, Anjana, to Banswara for coaching. He took the 2 PM bus and returned only by 10 PM. It was around the time when Pandya Brothers, Hardik and Krunal had made their mark in the IPL, prompting his father to think, Why not Vadodara?

But Nitya is more than just his move to Vadodara and his connection to the story of the Pandya brothers; he also mirrors another player -- King Kohli, Virat Kohli.

Nitya is a big fan of Virat, and that’s evident not only in how he charges at opponents but also in his words. He often engages in a war of words with the slip cordon, and if they don’t respond, he’ll have a chat with any fielder nearby. His sledging is as impressive as his batting, all of which he has drawn inspiration from his idol.

According to a report by The Indian Express, his coach, Digvijay Rathva, remarked, "All this talking and sledging, he picked it up by watching Kohli. When he takes the field, he wants to be like Kohli -- sunglasses on, collars up, fielding style, and even celebrating a wicket."

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, walks back after she hurt herself while batting during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. - (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Harmanpreet Kaur Neck Injury: Concern For India Women's T20 World Cup Camp?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"You’ll see him imitate Kohli whenever possible. If Kohli does something, Pandya will replicate it on the field the next day. If he isn’t doing anything, it usually means his mind is elsewhere or he’s feeling a bit of pressure." Digvijay added.

Nitya's journey has been a long waiting game, filled with patience and enthusiasm. After relocating to Vadodara, he enrolled at Motibaug Cricket Academy, where coach Digvijay trained him.

However, the rules of the Baroda Cricket Association presented significant challenges, costing him three vital years of his cricketing career due to his move between states.

Despite these setbacks, Nitya's determination to succeed never wavered, fueling his passion to overcome the obstacles in his path.

The waiting game didn’t end at the state team level. At just 18, Nitya Pandya faces the reality that he won't be eligible for the Under-19 World Cup, making this Test likely his last shot in the age-group category.

While he’s always dreamed of playing on the World Cup stage, he’ll now have to be patient as he navigates the next chapter of his cricketing journey, of course, with plenty of style and sledging, as Raj Lambani, a member of India’s U-19 World Cup team 2024 and close friend of Nitya told The Indian Express, 'Pandya loves to talk and nobody can hold him back."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Meet Nitya: The New Pandya On The Block Who Silenced AUS U-19 Sledging And Batted Like Virat
  2. Shakib Al Hasan Has 'Good Chance' To Play His Final Test In Bangladesh, Says BCB Chief
  3. Women's T20 WC: ENG-W Beat RSA-W By 7 Wickets - In Pics
  4. Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique Tons Power Pakistan On Day 1 - In Pics
Football News
  1. FIFA 2026 World Cup Asian Qualifiers Round 3 Preview: Australia, China Seek First Wins
  2. UEFA Nations League: Kobbie Mainoo One Of Three England Players To Pull Out Of Squad
  3. Jarell Quansah Signs New Long-term Liverpool Deal
  4. Chelsea Vs Man United, Women's Super League: Sonia Bompastor Frustrated With Decision To Postpone Match
  5. Manchester City, Premier League Claim Win Over Commercial Deals After Independent Panel Verdict
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  2. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  3. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  4. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The Fate Of Congress' Jat-Dalit Consolidation Attempt
  2. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark Of 46 In Trends, Congress Trails With 34 Seats
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: NC, BJP Register 2 Wins Each; PDP's Iltija Mufti Concedes Defeat
  4. 429 Villages Affected In Bihar As Kosi River Swells; Death Toll Reaches 17 In Meghalaya
  5. MP Woman Faces 5-Day 'Digital Arrest', Loses Rs 46 Lakh To Fraudsters
Entertainment News
  1. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  2. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  3. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  4. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  5. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
US News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  5. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
World News
  1. North Korea's Kim Again Threatens To Use Nuclear Weapons Against South Korea, US
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Vows To Bring Hostages Back, Another Hezbollah Leader Killed | Latest
  3. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 8 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed Within Days | Remaining Leadership
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New Chief Of Staff
Latest Stories
  1. Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  2. Haryana Election Results: BJP Looks Set For Hattrick, Proving Exit Polls Wrong
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: NC, BJP Register 2 Wins Each; PDP's Iltija Mufti Concedes Defeat
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark Of 46 In Trends, Congress Trails With 34 Seats
  6. As Counting Of Votes For J&K Assembly Elections Begins, Omar Says They Fought The Good Fight, Results Will Reflect It
  7. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  8. Assembly Results Today: Will Haryana, J&K Defy Exit Polls? What Projections Say