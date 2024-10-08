A Pandya who sledges and bats like Kohli? Sounds intriguing, right? It’s equally destructive for the opponents. We’re talking about the new Under-19 star, the diminutive yet explosive Nitya Pandya. (More Sports News)
The 18-year-old Nitya was all business with bat in hand, delivering an impressive 94 runs off 135 balls to lead India U-19 on a strong first day of the second and final Youth Test against Australia U-19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
Born in the Banswara district of Rajasthan, Nitya relocated with his mother and sister to Vadodara to pursue his cricketing dreams. However, this move didn't come easy; it followed a lot of travels and sacrifices.
His journey mirrors that of the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal.
Back in Rajasthan, he would finish school and travel 50 kilometers by bus from his village, Anjana, to Banswara for coaching. He took the 2 PM bus and returned only by 10 PM. It was around the time when Pandya Brothers, Hardik and Krunal had made their mark in the IPL, prompting his father to think, Why not Vadodara?
But Nitya is more than just his move to Vadodara and his connection to the story of the Pandya brothers; he also mirrors another player -- King Kohli, Virat Kohli.
Nitya is a big fan of Virat, and that’s evident not only in how he charges at opponents but also in his words. He often engages in a war of words with the slip cordon, and if they don’t respond, he’ll have a chat with any fielder nearby. His sledging is as impressive as his batting, all of which he has drawn inspiration from his idol.
According to a report by The Indian Express, his coach, Digvijay Rathva, remarked, "All this talking and sledging, he picked it up by watching Kohli. When he takes the field, he wants to be like Kohli -- sunglasses on, collars up, fielding style, and even celebrating a wicket."
"You’ll see him imitate Kohli whenever possible. If Kohli does something, Pandya will replicate it on the field the next day. If he isn’t doing anything, it usually means his mind is elsewhere or he’s feeling a bit of pressure." Digvijay added.
Nitya's journey has been a long waiting game, filled with patience and enthusiasm. After relocating to Vadodara, he enrolled at Motibaug Cricket Academy, where coach Digvijay trained him.
However, the rules of the Baroda Cricket Association presented significant challenges, costing him three vital years of his cricketing career due to his move between states.
Despite these setbacks, Nitya's determination to succeed never wavered, fueling his passion to overcome the obstacles in his path.
The waiting game didn’t end at the state team level. At just 18, Nitya Pandya faces the reality that he won't be eligible for the Under-19 World Cup, making this Test likely his last shot in the age-group category.
While he’s always dreamed of playing on the World Cup stage, he’ll now have to be patient as he navigates the next chapter of his cricketing journey, of course, with plenty of style and sledging, as Raj Lambani, a member of India’s U-19 World Cup team 2024 and close friend of Nitya told The Indian Express, 'Pandya loves to talk and nobody can hold him back."