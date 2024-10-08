India's Nitya J Pandya plays a shot during the 2nd test match between India U-19 and Australia U-19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's Nitya J Pandya plays a shot during the 2nd test match between India U-19 and Australia U-19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar