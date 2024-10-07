Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi on Monday, October 7, expressed his confidence that the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan, and all teams, including India will make the trip to participate in the tournament. (More Cricket News)
The upcoming edition is set to get underway on February 19, with the final scheduled on March 9.
Three cities, namely, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore have been named as the venues for the mega event.
For the unversed, India have not flown any team to Pakistan since July 2008 due to the political tension between the two countries.
"The Indian team should come. I don't see them cancel or postpone coming here and we are confident we will host all the teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan," Naqvi was quoted as saying by the PTI.
The PCB chief also added that the country was prepared and is ready to host all the teams.
"The stadiums will also be ready to host the matches on schedule and any remaining work would be completed after the tournament," he added.
He further added that all three stadiums will “definitely” be in much better condition to host the tournament next year.
Talking about Babar Azam’s resignation and who might potentially be the next skipper, the PCB chief said that he has advised the selection committee to take time and come up with a long-term solution.
"I have told them to take a decision after careful consideration because the captain's position is important."