IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest To 27,000 Runs In International Cricket

India’s milestone man Virat Kohli became only the fourth player in history to notch up 27,000 runs in international cricket across formats, a feat he achieved on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. (More Cricket News)
Kohli’s swift 47 off just 35 balls, an innings that included four fours and a six helped India go past Bangladesh’s first innings score quickly after two washout days due to incessant rains.
The 35-year-old is also only the second Indian to have breached the 27,000-run milestone, behind Sachin Tendulkar, who leads the list with 34,357 runs.
Sri Lanka’s legendary Kumar Sangakkara is second with 28, 016 runs, while Australia’s Ricky Ponting is third, having accumulated 27,483 runs.
The Delhi-born batter has 8,871 Test runs, 13,906 ODI runs, and 4,188 T20I runs, in 114, 295, and 125 matches, respectively.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his social media account X and wrote, "Another towering milestone in the illustrious career of Virat Kohli as he crosses 27,000 international runs! Your passion, consistency, and hunger to excel are inspiring to the cricketing world. Congratulations @imVkohli, the journey continues to inspire millions!"
Kohli recently called time on his T20I career, after helping India win the T20 World Cup title earlier this year.