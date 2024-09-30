Cricket

India Ride On Yashasvi Jaiswal Heroics To Blast Fastest Ever Team 50, 100 In Test Cricket

Jaiswal combined with his skipper Rohit Sharma to raise the 50 of the team in a mere 18 balls, shattering the previous record made by England earlier this year in 26 balls

Yashasvi-jaiswal-india-bangladesh-cricket
Yashasvi Jaiswal plays shot during the fourth day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
info_icon

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to rule Test cricket as his slam bang approach helped India create the record of fastest team half-century as well as century in the history of the longest format of cricket during the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)

Jaiswal combined with his skipper Rohit Sharma to raise the 50 of the team in a mere 18 balls, shattering the previous record made by England earlier this year in 26 balls.

Bangladesh were bowled out within a session and a half for 233 as the play resumed after more than two days of no play in Kanpur. Both batters started with a clear mindset to take the Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners so that a result could be forced in a match otherwise headed for a draw. And they did precisely that.

India's Ravindra Jadeja with teammates celebrates the wicket of Bangladeshi batter Khaled Ahmed during the fourth day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 - PTI/Vijay Verma
IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Fastest Indian To Get To 300 Wickets-3000 Runs Double

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Jaiswal smashed three back-to-back fours in the very first over of Hasan Mahmud. Rohit too started with a bang, hitting two sixes off the first two balls he faced. The duo then smashed Mahmud for 24 runs in the third over to put 50 on the scoreboard for India.

Rohit was bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the next over but that had no effect on Jaiswal.

Jaiswal continued to go hard and raised his fifty in just 31 balls, the joint-third fastest by an Indian in Test cricket. A slam drive through the extra cover region by the left-hander on the first ball of the 11th over helped India go into three figures.

With just 61 balls taken to reach 100 runs, India broke its own record that they made in 2022 against West Indies where they reached triple figures in only 76 balls.

Jaiswal eventually was bowled by Hasan Mahmud just in the penultimate over before lunch for a stroke-filled 51-ball 72.

